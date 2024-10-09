Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH C98 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 2 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 8, Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and create high-quality 2D animations for use across platforms including web, social media, and product interfaces. Collaborate with the design and marketing teams to produce engaging visual content aligned with project goals. Work on character animation, motion graphics, and visual storytelling to enhance user experience. Take ownership of animation projects from concept to execution, ensuring they meet deadlines and quality standards. Stay updated with animation trends and emerging technologies that could enhance our projects.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

JOB REQUIREMENTS

3-4 years of experience in 2D animation with a strong portfolio showcasing expertise in character animation, motion design, and storytelling. Proficient in industry-standard animation tools (e.g., Adobe Animate, After Effects, Toon Boom). Strong ability to work in a fast-paced environment, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and meet tight deadlines.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH C98 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT WE ARE OFFERING

At Ninety-Eight, we believe in providing a comprehensive and rewarding benefits package to our valued employees. We prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of our team members and strive to create a positive and fulfilling work environment. Here are the benefits we offer:

Semiannual performance-salary review. 100% official salary during the probation period. 13th-month salary & bonus (Token Bonus/ Investment Allocation) Full-paid compulsory insurance according to Vietnam Labor Law Premium Healthcare Insurance 12 days annual leave & other leaves, as below: Birthday Leave: Enjoy 1 day of paid leave to celebrate your birthday with loved ones. Charity Leave: Contribute to charitable organizations with 2 days of paid leave per year for volunteer work. Well-being Leave: you have 2 days of paid leave to prioritize your physical, mental, and emotional health Allowances for transportation, lunch, coffee, and team-bonding Provision of Macs/Laptops and other necessary work equipment Yearly company trips and team-bonding activities Unlimited potential for career growth; budget for training and self-development Fantastic working environment with friendly and talented colleagues Working hours: 8 hours x 5 days/week (Monday to Friday) A pantry is full of tasty food & beverages. Other benefits will surprise you

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH C98

