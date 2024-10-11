Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 17 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại Icetea Labs
- Hà Nội: Tầng 11, Tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương Đến 17 Triệu
Design interface, characters, layout for Mobile games
Participate in the design and development of games & applications on Android, IOS platforms
Design brand identity for digital platforms (store listing) for mobile applications: Logo, icon, screenshots, feature, banner, etc.
Draw characters for creative scripts Draw store listing (icon, screenshots, feature, banner) as requested Proactively draw store listing (icon, screenshots, feature, banner) for periodic tests
Review UI/UX, evaluate product art
Market research:
Research, analyze, evaluate, and optimize themes and art styles suitable for each product Research trending themes
Với Mức Lương Đến 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience in mobile game design & development.
Passion for design, rich in creative ideas, aesthetically pleasing, capable of developing unique shaping ideas.
Proficient in using design software: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Flash, and Flash...
Able to draw hands and proficiently use Wacom.
Have a progressive spirit and focus on work.
Tại Icetea Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary range (upto 17M)
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.
13th month salary
Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)
Latest equipment and devices
Periodic health check
Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning
Tea and coffee break with snack, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Icetea Labs
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
