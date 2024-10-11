Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 17 Triệu

Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 17 Triệu

Icetea Labs
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/11/2024
Icetea Labs

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại Icetea Labs

Mức lương
Đến 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 11, Tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương Đến 17 Triệu

Design interface, characters, layout for Mobile games
Participate in the design and development of games & applications on Android, IOS platforms
Design brand identity for digital platforms (store listing) for mobile applications: Logo, icon, screenshots, feature, banner, etc.
Draw characters for creative scripts Draw store listing (icon, screenshots, feature, banner) as requested Proactively draw store listing (icon, screenshots, feature, banner) for periodic tests
Draw characters for creative scripts
Draw store listing (icon, screenshots, feature, banner) as requested
Proactively draw store listing (icon, screenshots, feature, banner) for periodic tests
Review UI/UX, evaluate product art
Market research:
Research, analyze, evaluate, and optimize themes and art styles suitable for each product Research trending themes
Research, analyze, evaluate, and optimize themes and art styles suitable for each product
Research trending themes

Với Mức Lương Đến 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in mobile game design & development. Passion for design, rich in creative ideas, aesthetically pleasing, capable of developing unique shaping ideas. Proficient in using design software: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Flash, and Flash... Able to draw hands and proficiently use Wacom. Have a progressive spirit and focus on work.
Experience in mobile game design & development.
Passion for design, rich in creative ideas, aesthetically pleasing, capable of developing unique shaping ideas.
Proficient in using design software: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Flash, and Flash...
Able to draw hands and proficiently use Wacom.
Have a progressive spirit and focus on work.

Tại Icetea Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary range (upto 17M) Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law 12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State. 13th month salary Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....) Latest equipment and devices Periodic health check Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning Tea and coffee break with snack, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Competitive salary range (upto 17M)
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.
13th month salary
Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)
Latest equipment and devices
Periodic health check
Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning
Tea and coffee break with snack, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Icetea Labs

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Icetea Labs

Icetea Labs

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-2d-artist-thu-nhap-toi-17-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job211750
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ESICO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ESICO VIỆT NAM
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH Openrays làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Openrays
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Biên kịch Công ty Cổ phần Lotus Media làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Lotus Media
7.6 - 8.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH thương mại và sản xuất Trúc Linh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH thương mại và sản xuất Trúc Linh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH COZY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH COZY VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Biên tập viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ NỘI DUNG SỐ VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ NỘI DUNG SỐ VIỆT
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ NHÂN LỰC QUỐC TẾ EDUWAY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 80 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ NHÂN LỰC QUỐC TẾ EDUWAY
20 - 80 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN THÀNH LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN THÀNH LONG
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG VÀ ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI HOÀNG HÀ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG VÀ ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI HOÀNG HÀ
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ V-NATURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ V-NATURE
8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH Ô TÔ BẮC ÂU HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH Ô TÔ BẮC ÂU HÀ NỘI
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần TCC & Partners làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần TCC & Partners
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIAO DỊCH HÀNG HOÁ CBOT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIAO DỊCH HÀNG HOÁ CBOT VIỆT NAM
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại IMP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại IMP Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CAR DOCTOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CAR DOCTOR VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Truyền thông Công ty TNHH BiCare làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 7 Triệu Công ty TNHH BiCare
5 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý tài sản CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ LIÊN KẾT NANO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ LIÊN KẾT NANO
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP MEC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP MEC
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer SAPP Academy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 27 Triệu SAPP Academy
16 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI LAN CHI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI LAN CHI
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tập đoàn BRG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập đoàn BRG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT KIỂM ĐỊNH HÀNG TIÊU DÙNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT KIỂM ĐỊNH HÀNG TIÊU DÙNG
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL
1,000 - 2,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY CP ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ XÂY DỰNG HỆ THỐNG ĐIỆN (ENL) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CP ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ XÂY DỰNG HỆ THỐNG ĐIỆN (ENL)
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH HUẤN LUYỆN VÀ TƯ VẤN TRUE SUCCESS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HUẤN LUYỆN VÀ TƯ VẤN TRUE SUCCESS
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên lái xe CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC PHẨM ĐÔNG Á Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC PHẨM ĐÔNG Á Pro Company
10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ DCV (DCV INVEST) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ DCV (DCV INVEST)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư & Giáo Dục Casalink Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư & Giáo Dục Casalink Việt Nam
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm