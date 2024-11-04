Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH WAV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công ty TNHH WAV
- Hồ Chí Minh: 27C Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien, Quan 2, TP.HCM, Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu
Purpose - What we are looking for
We are looking for an outgoing Key Account Manager (KAM) to lead a Customer Success Officer (CSO) team in fulfilling the service to our clients in a swift, proficient, and friendly manner; and assisting (and reporting to ) their Business Unit (BU) Leader in expanding the Business.
Yedda is an IT company with the goal of enabling our clients to improve their performance by providing visibility to data that has historically been difficult to access. We do this by analyzing feeds from existing CCTV systems and measuring selected visual actions in real time. Yedda helps customers drive performances, detect fraud, and make better decisions.
Key Account Manager (KAM) Responsibilities:
Leading a team of CSOs in fulfilling the service to the existing clients, solving the clients’ issues/inquiries, and being in charge of the performance of the team.
Being in charge of the outcome of the reports, presentations delivered to the clients, make sure they are well reviewed, adapted, presented and meet the clients’ needs.
Assigning tasks to CSO, guiding the team and evaluating the completion in daily work.
Evaluating the issues of the team and finding solutions to solve it
Building the relationship within the team
Promoting training sessions to CSOs in the team to increase their skills and train newcomers
Maintaining confidentiality of information and the storage of information
Promoting training sessions to increase understanding of Yedda’s products within the customer’s organization and developing customer service skills
Maintaining and enhancing the relationship with existing clients, being the contact points and building strong relationships with key decision makers in our customers’ organizations
Analyzing the client’s data in order to be able to propose solutions adapted to their needs, increase revenue while maintaining the good service of the current package
Developing and enhancing Yedda’s image as a high-value supplier
Working with Business Unit Leader in expanding the business and achieving the BU’s KPIs
Analyzing the system and working with the Development team to improve the system and building up more features.
Performing other duties as the need arises
Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Finance, or suitable equivalent
Interest and ability in data analysis and data tracking
Creative, confident, and enthusiastic
Be a team player
5+ years customer service experience
Proficiency with MS Office (Especially Excel / Word / PPT)
Outstanding communication skills, both verbal and written in both English and Vietnamese
Tại Công ty TNHH WAV Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Working time: 5 days/ week, from Monday to Friday;
• Professional working environment;
• Social & health insurance and annual leaves according to Law;
• A paid birthday off day;
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH WAV
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
