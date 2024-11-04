Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH WAV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu

Mức lương 16 - 22 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 27C Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien, Quan 2, TP.HCM, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu

Purpose - What we are looking for

We are looking for an outgoing Key Account Manager (KAM) to lead a Customer Success Officer (CSO) team in fulfilling the service to our clients in a swift, proficient, and friendly manner; and assisting (and reporting to ) their Business Unit (BU) Leader in expanding the Business.

Yedda is an IT company with the goal of enabling our clients to improve their performance by providing visibility to data that has historically been difficult to access. We do this by analyzing feeds from existing CCTV systems and measuring selected visual actions in real time. Yedda helps customers drive performances, detect fraud, and make better decisions.

Key Account Manager (KAM) Responsibilities:

Leading a team of CSOs in fulfilling the service to the existing clients, solving the clients’ issues/inquiries, and being in charge of the performance of the team.

Being in charge of the outcome of the reports, presentations delivered to the clients, make sure they are well reviewed, adapted, presented and meet the clients’ needs.

Assigning tasks to CSO, guiding the team and evaluating the completion in daily work.

Evaluating the issues of the team and finding solutions to solve it

Building the relationship within the team

Promoting training sessions to CSOs in the team to increase their skills and train newcomers

Maintaining confidentiality of information and the storage of information

Promoting training sessions to increase understanding of Yedda’s products within the customer’s organization and developing customer service skills

Maintaining and enhancing the relationship with existing clients, being the contact points and building strong relationships with key decision makers in our customers’ organizations

Analyzing the client’s data in order to be able to propose solutions adapted to their needs, increase revenue while maintaining the good service of the current package

Developing and enhancing Yedda’s image as a high-value supplier

Working with Business Unit Leader in expanding the business and achieving the BU’s KPIs

Analyzing the system and working with the Development team to improve the system and building up more features.

Performing other duties as the need arises

Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Be a result-oriented person who always wants to try new things with the aim of gaining more improvement

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Finance, or suitable equivalent

Interest and ability in data analysis and data tracking

Creative, confident, and enthusiastic

Be a team player

5+ years customer service experience

Proficiency with MS Office (Especially Excel / Word / PPT)

Outstanding communication skills, both verbal and written in both English and Vietnamese

both verbal and written in both English and Vietnamese

Tại Công ty TNHH WAV Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary: 16mil-22mil or negotiation based on ability and experience

• Working time: 5 days/ week, from Monday to Friday;

• Professional working environment;

• Social & health insurance and annual leaves according to Law;

• A paid birthday off day;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH WAV

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin