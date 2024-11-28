Tuyển Admin thu nhập 2 - 3 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương 2 - 3 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 284/9 Nguyễn Trọng Tuyển, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu

Assist with recruitment activities, including contacting and coordinating with candidates and scheduling interviews.

Facilitate new employee orientation, including introducing company policies, rules, and regulations, and ensuring a smooth onboarding process.

Manage employee records and personal information, ensuring all documents are properly filed and up-to-date.

Oversee attendance tracking and payroll calculations for designated departments.

Organize and coordinate internal company events and activities.

Manage and liaise with suppliers for purchasing office supplies and equipment.

Support in preparing periodic reports and documentation as needed.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

A bachelor’s degree in business administration, Human Resources Management, or a related field

Fresher or about 6 months experience in similar roles.

Good command of English, with strong email writing skills and effective communication abilities.

Quick, proactive, and able to multitask in a fast-paced environment.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to learn independently and take initiative in tasks.

Self-motivated with good problem-solving skills.

Tại Le & Tran Trial Lawyers Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Internship Allowance in range of VND2,000,000 – 3,000,000;

Being trained and mentored directly for the HR & Admin roles in an international Firm;

Working in office hours from Monday - Friday, Off Saturday & Sunday;

Being fully equipped with mordent office equipment (PC, homephone, stationery,...);

Birthday gifts, Holiday Gifts, Teambuilding, Year-end Party;

Young, dynamic working environment, high learning opportunities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Le & Tran Trial Lawyers

