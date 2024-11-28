Tuyển Admin thu nhập 2 - 3 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Le & Tran Trial Lawyers
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/12/2024
Le & Tran Trial Lawyers

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Le & Tran Trial Lawyers

Mức lương
2 - 3 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 284/9 Nguyễn Trọng Tuyển, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu

Assist with recruitment activities, including contacting and coordinating with candidates and scheduling interviews.
Facilitate new employee orientation, including introducing company policies, rules, and regulations, and ensuring a smooth onboarding process.
Manage employee records and personal information, ensuring all documents are properly filed and up-to-date.
Oversee attendance tracking and payroll calculations for designated departments.
Organize and coordinate internal company events and activities.
Manage and liaise with suppliers for purchasing office supplies and equipment.
Support in preparing periodic reports and documentation as needed.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

A bachelor’s degree in business administration, Human Resources Management, or a related field
Fresher or about 6 months experience in similar roles.
Good command of English, with strong email writing skills and effective communication abilities.
Quick, proactive, and able to multitask in a fast-paced environment.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Demonstrated ability to learn independently and take initiative in tasks.
Self-motivated with good problem-solving skills.

Tại Le & Tran Trial Lawyers Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Internship Allowance in range of VND2,000,000 – 3,000,000;
Being trained and mentored directly for the HR & Admin roles in an international Firm;
Working in office hours from Monday - Friday, Off Saturday & Sunday;
Being fully equipped with mordent office equipment (PC, homephone, stationery,...);
Birthday gifts, Holiday Gifts, Teambuilding, Year-end Party;
Young, dynamic working environment, high learning opportunities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Le & Tran Trial Lawyers

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Le & Tran Trial Lawyers

Le & Tran Trial Lawyers

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 284/9 Nguyễn Trọng Tuyển, Phường 10, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

