Tuyển Hành chính Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Mức lương
Từ 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 292 Ung Văn Khiêm, Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD
• Assist with day-to-day HR operations and administrative tasks.
• Maintain and update employee records and HR databases.
• Assist with new hire pre-employment duties and onboarding/offboarding
• Handle employee inquiries regarding HR policies and procedures.
• Serve as a point of contact for employee inquiries and concerns.
• Office payments and management
• Assist in other routine administrative tasks
Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 3 year experience in HR field or HR Generalist position
• Understanding of labour regulations is a plus
• Have passion for Human Resources and Office Management
• Good command of English and ready to relocate to working if need
• Quickly adapt to the change in fast-paced environment
• Ability to work under pressure
• Ability to manage and handle multiple tasks
• Good communication and interpersonal skills
Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Excellent and competitive compensation package.
Well-equipped facilities: Laptop
A professional, dynamic, and inclusive working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
