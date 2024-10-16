Tuyển Hành chính Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 USD

Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Hành chính

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Mức lương
Từ 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 292 Ung Văn Khiêm, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD

• Assist with day-to-day HR operations and administrative tasks.
• Maintain and update employee records and HR databases.
• Assist with new hire pre-employment duties and onboarding/offboarding
• Handle employee inquiries regarding HR policies and procedures.
• Serve as a point of contact for employee inquiries and concerns.
• Office payments and management
• Assist in other routine administrative tasks

Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 3 year experience in HR field or HR Generalist position
• Understanding of labour regulations is a plus
• Have passion for Human Resources and Office Management
• Good command of English and ready to relocate to working if need
• Quickly adapt to the change in fast-paced environment
• Ability to work under pressure
• Ability to manage and handle multiple tasks
• Good communication and interpersonal skills

Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Excellent and competitive compensation package.
Well-equipped facilities: Laptop
A professional, dynamic, and inclusive working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 298 Ung Văn Khiêm Phường 25 Quận Bình Thạnh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

