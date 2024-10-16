Tuyển Hành chính Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 USD

Mức lương Từ 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 292 Ung Văn Khiêm, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính

• Assist with day-to-day HR operations and administrative tasks.

• Maintain and update employee records and HR databases.

• Assist with new hire pre-employment duties and onboarding/offboarding

• Handle employee inquiries regarding HR policies and procedures.

• Serve as a point of contact for employee inquiries and concerns.

• Office payments and management

• Assist in other routine administrative tasks

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• At least 3 year experience in HR field or HR Generalist position

• Understanding of labour regulations is a plus

• Have passion for Human Resources and Office Management

• Good command of English and ready to relocate to working if need

• Quickly adapt to the change in fast-paced environment

• Ability to work under pressure

• Ability to manage and handle multiple tasks

• Good communication and interpersonal skills

Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Excellent and competitive compensation package.

Well-equipped facilities: Laptop

A professional, dynamic, and inclusive working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

