Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, tòa nhà Vietjet Plaza, 60A Trường Sơn, P2, Tân Bình, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu

We are looking for a skilled and experienced Digital Advertising Specialist to join our marketing team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for planning, implementing, and managing our digital advertising campaigns across various platforms. You will work closely with our marketing team to develop strategies that drive traffic, engagement, and conversions.

Key Responsibilities:

Campaign Management: Develop, implement, and manage digital advertising campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Instagram, TikTok Ads, LinkedIn, X and other relevant channels. Performance Analysis: Monitor and analyze campaign performance, providing regular reports and insights to optimize ad spend and improve ROI. Ad Creation: Design and create engaging ad copy, images, and videos that align with our brand and campaign objectives. Budget Management: Manage advertising budgets effectively, ensuring maximum return on investment. A/B Testing: Conduct A/B tests on ad creatives, landing pages, and other campaign elements to continuously improve performance. Collaboration: Work closely with the marketing team to align advertising strategies with overall marketing goals and ensure consistent messaging across all channels.

Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or a related field. Age: less than or equal to 26 years old Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience in digital advertising. Having experience in implementing ads campaign in foreign markets is a must-have requirement. Skills: Proficiency in advertising platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, X, .... Strong analytical skills and experience with Analytics tools Excellent understanding of ad metrics and KPIs. Ability to create compelling ad copy and visuals in English. Good project management and organizational skills. Ability to work independently and as part of a team. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Porfolio is a big plus Knowledge of HTML/CSS is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary 12 – 18 mil gross and benefits package. Opportunity to work with a dynamic and collaborative team. Competitive salary and performance review, 13th, 14th-month pay. Laptop provided. Annual health check-ups. Open communication with passionate and experienced members. Challenging working environment. Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

