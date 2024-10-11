Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Đến 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, tòa nhà Vietjet Plaza, 60A Trường Sơn, P2, Tân Bình, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu

We are looking for a skilled and experienced Digital Advertising Specialist to join our marketing team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for planning, implementing, and managing our digital advertising campaigns across various platforms. You will work closely with our marketing team to develop strategies that drive traffic, engagement, and conversions.
Key Responsibilities:
Campaign Management: Develop, implement, and manage digital advertising campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Instagram, TikTok Ads, LinkedIn, X and other relevant channels. Performance Analysis: Monitor and analyze campaign performance, providing regular reports and insights to optimize ad spend and improve ROI. Ad Creation: Design and create engaging ad copy, images, and videos that align with our brand and campaign objectives. Budget Management: Manage advertising budgets effectively, ensuring maximum return on investment. A/B Testing: Conduct A/B tests on ad creatives, landing pages, and other campaign elements to continuously improve performance. Collaboration: Work closely with the marketing team to align advertising strategies with overall marketing goals and ensure consistent messaging across all channels.
Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or a related field. Age: less than or equal to 26 years old Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience in digital advertising. Having experience in implementing ads campaign in foreign markets is a must-have requirement. Skills: Proficiency in advertising platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, X, .... Strong analytical skills and experience with Analytics tools Excellent understanding of ad metrics and KPIs. Ability to create compelling ad copy and visuals in English. Good project management and organizational skills. Ability to work independently and as part of a team. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Porfolio is a big plus Knowledge of HTML/CSS is a plus.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary 12 – 18 mil gross and benefits package. Opportunity to work with a dynamic and collaborative team. Competitive salary and performance review, 13th, 14th-month pay. Laptop provided. Annual health check-ups. Open communication with passionate and experienced members. Challenging working environment. Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 11, Vĩnh Trung Plaza , 255 Hùng Vương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

