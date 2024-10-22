Tuyển Quản lý dự án xây dựng SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 19, Tòa nhà The Mett, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

This job holder is responsible for producing the analytic packs, important reports, having regular review with Policy team on the most updated policy to review the impact of new policy by providing analytics report and supporting Team on new projects assigned. The job holder also has abilities of credit risk scorecard development and monitoring as well as creating scorecard management reports, strong in statistical modeling and segmentation. The position also has ability of creating new proposals for credit analytics.

Key Roles & Responsibilities:

Portfolio quality monitoring

Prepare ad-hoc analysis and MIS reports on regular basis (daily, weekly, monthly...) for various departments/ functions Analyze data for trends, issues, inaccuracies, and inconsistencies; report findings and execute management decision as appropriate Regularly conducting portfolio review with credit policy & product team, credit operation units to address the trends, issues & inconsistencies, propose action plans. Applying various statistical techniques (segmentation, pattern, decision tree, regression...) in data mining to propose business changes. Setting up scorecard rules in system by cooperating with IT team to integrate scoring logic in core banking system. Periodically monitoring credit risk scorecard models to ensure validity, accuracy, compatibility with business requirements

Prepare ad-hoc analysis and MIS reports on regular basis (daily, weekly, monthly...) for various departments/ functions

Analyze data for trends, issues, inaccuracies, and inconsistencies; report findings and execute management decision as appropriate

Regularly conducting portfolio review with credit policy & product team, credit operation units to address the trends, issues & inconsistencies, propose action plans.

Applying various statistical techniques (segmentation, pattern, decision tree, regression...) in data mining to propose business changes.

Setting up scorecard rules in system by cooperating with IT team to integrate scoring logic in core banking system. Periodically monitoring credit risk scorecard models to ensure validity, accuracy, compatibility with business requirements

Other ad-hoc tasks

Proposing new approaches in risk modeling and segmentation to enhance risk management and credit policies Conduct on job training for analytic team members. System and database enhancement by addressing issues and executing UAT

Proposing new approaches in risk modeling and segmentation to enhance risk management and credit policies

Conduct on job training for analytic team members.

System and database enhancement by addressing issues and executing UAT

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degree in MIS/Information System, Data Science, Business Analytics, IT & Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, econometrics, Economics or related fields Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Risk analytics, Data analytics, Credit scoring analysis or Database programming in banking or consumer finance industry with practical usage of analytical, database programming tools (SAS, Oracle, SQL or other database management systems)

University degree in MIS/Information System, Data Science, Business Analytics, IT & Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, econometrics, Economics or related fields

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Risk analytics, Data analytics, Credit scoring analysis or Database programming in banking or consumer finance industry with practical usage of analytical, database programming tools (SAS, Oracle, SQL or other database management systems)

Database programming database programming tools (SAS, Oracle, SQL or other database management systems). Data mining & data analytics. Risk metric & credit scoring analytics Banking or Consumer Finance (lending criteria, lending process...) Data programming, quantitative analysis, statistic models.

Database programming database programming tools (SAS, Oracle, SQL or other database management systems).

Data mining & data analytics.

Risk metric & credit scoring analytics

Banking or Consumer Finance (lending criteria, lending process...)

Data programming, quantitative analysis, statistic models.

Numerical & analytical sense: ability to tackle a problem by using a logical, systematic, sequential approach Strong at analytic skills Advanced MS office. (Excel, Power point, Word) Good command of spoken and written English Strong communication skills (Responsible...) Thinking logic & quick learner Problem solving Self-motivated

Numerical & analytical sense: ability to tackle a problem by using a logical, systematic, sequential approach

Strong at analytic skills

Advanced MS office. (Excel, Power point, Word)

Good command of spoken and written English

Strong communication skills (Responsible...)

Thinking logic & quick learner

Problem solving

Self-motivated

Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% probation salary Attractive KPI Bonus and 13th month salary Health insurance and Social insurance regulated by Vietnam Labor Law 14 – 20 days annual leave, 3 days of sick leave with pay Trade Union benefit Professional, dynamic working environment.

100% probation salary

Attractive KPI Bonus and 13th month salary

Health insurance and Social insurance regulated by Vietnam Labor Law

14 – 20 days annual leave, 3 days of sick leave with pay

Trade Union benefit

Professional, dynamic working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin