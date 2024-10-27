Tuyển Quản lý dự án xây dựng SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý dự án xây dựng Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 19, Tòa nhà The Mett, Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary:
This job holder is responsible for producing the analytic packs, important reports, having regular review with Policy team on the most updated policy to review the impact of new policy by providing analytics report and supporting Team on new projects assigned. The job holder also has abilities of credit risk scorecard development and monitoring as well as creating scorecard management reports, strong in statistical modeling and segmentation. The position also has ability of creating new proposals for credit analytics.
Key Roles & Responsibilities:
Portfolio quality monitoring
Prepare ad-hoc analysis and MIS reports on regular basis (daily, weekly, monthly...) for various departments/ functions
Analyze data for trends, issues, inaccuracies, and inconsistencies; report findings and execute management decision as appropriate
Regularly conducting portfolio review with credit policy & product team, credit operation units to address the trends, issues & inconsistencies, propose action plans.
Applying various statistical techniques (segmentation, pattern, decision tree, regression...) in data mining to propose business changes.
Setting up scorecard rules in system by cooperating with IT team to integrate scoring logic in core banking system. Periodically monitoring credit risk scorecard models to ensure validity, accuracy, compatibility with business requirements
Other ad-hoc tasks
Proposing new approaches in risk modeling and segmentation to enhance risk management and credit policies
Conduct on job training for analytic team members.
System and database enhancement by addressing issues and executing UAT
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University degree in MIS/Information System, Data Science, Business Analytics, IT & Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, econometrics, Economics or related fields
Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Risk analytics, Data analytics, Credit scoring analysis or Database programming in banking or consumer finance industry with practical usage of analytical, database programming tools (SAS, Oracle, SQL or other database management systems)
Database programming database programming tools (SAS, Oracle, SQL or other database management systems).
Data mining & data analytics.
Risk metric & credit scoring analytics
Banking or Consumer Finance (lending criteria, lending process...)
Data programming, quantitative analysis, statistic models.
Numerical & analytical sense: ability to tackle a problem by using a logical, systematic, sequential approach
Strong at analytic skills
Advanced MS office. (Excel, Power point, Word)
Good command of spoken and written English
Strong communication skills (Responsible...)
Thinking logic & quick learner
Problem solving
Self-motivated
Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% probation salary
Attractive KPI Bonus and 13th month salary
Health insurance and Social insurance regulated by Vietnam Labor Law
14 – 20 days annual leave, 3 days of sick leave with pay
Trade Union benefit
Professional, dynamic working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
