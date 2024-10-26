Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1 USD

Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1 USD

Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/11/2024
Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow

Công nghệ Thông tin

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow

Mức lương
Đến 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 273/3 Nguyễn Trọng Tuyển, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD

Engage with our product team to execute the product vision within the engineering team. Develop requirements, wireframes, user flows and prototypes under the guidance of The Lead Product Manager to convey specifications to both Design and Engineering teams. Collaborate closely with other Product Management team members responsible for various aspects of our overall products. Work with an experienced technical team to release, evaluate the performance of new products and features post-launch. Conduct thorough analysis and define key performance indicators to evaluate product performance, user behavior, market trends and more. Actively manage the product backlog, prioritize features based on business objectives and customer needs Collaborate with various functional areas like sales, engineering, finance, legal, analytics teams, marketing, manufacturing, operations and external partners as needed to develop and provide business plans to meet market needs.
Engage with our product team to execute the product vision within the engineering team.
Develop requirements, wireframes, user flows and prototypes under the guidance of The Lead Product Manager to convey specifications to both Design and Engineering teams.
Collaborate closely with other Product Management team members responsible for various aspects of our overall products.
Work with an experienced technical team to release, evaluate the performance of new products and features post-launch.
Conduct thorough analysis and define key performance indicators to evaluate product performance, user behavior, market trends and more.
Actively manage the product backlog, prioritize features based on business objectives and customer needs
Collaborate with various functional areas like sales, engineering, finance, legal, analytics teams, marketing, manufacturing, operations and external partners as needed to develop and provide business plans to meet market needs.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree required. Engineering, mathematics, data science, computer science or similar are preferred (but not required). 1+ years in an organization developing consumer apps whether as a product manager or in software, design, business development or related field. Demonstrated success in problem-solving in an ambiguous, fast-paced environment. Advocate for best practices in user experience. Knowledge of data-driven product development is a plus. Communication, teamwork and time management skills. Passion for the job and for HouseNow’s strategic vision. Good at English communication.
Bachelor’s degree required. Engineering, mathematics, data science, computer science or similar are preferred (but not required).
1+ years in an organization developing consumer apps whether as a product manager or in software, design, business development or related field.
Demonstrated success in problem-solving in an ambiguous, fast-paced environment.
Advocate for best practices in user experience.
Knowledge of data-driven product development is a plus.
Communication, teamwork and time management skills.
Passion for the job and for HouseNow’s strategic vision.
Good at English communication.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary: Offer upto 1000$ (based on skills and experience) Probation period 2 months Bonuses based on performance and company revenue from various activities (13-month salary, Performance bonus,...) Participation in social insurance as required by Vietnam Labor Laws Lunch allowance of 500,000 VND/month, bonuses on holidays/Tet (Vietnamese New Year), etc A youthful and dynamic working environment with open communication and many development opportunities Monthly competence assessment and direction discussions with the leader
Competitive salary: Offer upto 1000$ (based on skills and experience)
Offer upto 1000$ (based on skills and experience)
Probation period 2 months
Bonuses based on performance and company revenue from various activities (13-month salary, Performance bonus,...)
Participation in social insurance as required by Vietnam Labor Laws
Lunch allowance of 500,000 VND/month, bonuses on holidays/Tet (Vietnamese New Year), etc
A youthful and dynamic working environment with open communication and many development opportunities
Monthly competence assessment and direction discussions with the leader

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow

Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 216 Nguyễn Trãi, Phường Thượng Đình, Quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-analyst-thu-nhap-toi-1-000-usd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job233096
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ & Truyền Thông Foogle làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ & Truyền Thông Foogle
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION
5 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội - Công Ty Quản Lý Tài Sản Viettel làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội - Công Ty Quản Lý Tài Sản Viettel
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công ty TNHH Hoei VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 12 USD Công ty TNHH Hoei VN
600 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Đức Anh Educonnect làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Đức Anh Educonnect
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Victory Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Victory Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Jaxtina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Jaxtina
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần Gia Phú làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Gia Phú
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục Bảo An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục Bảo An
22 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Linki Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Linki Việt Nam
8 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Xây Dựng- Đo Đạc- Thương Mại Mạnh Trường An làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Xây Dựng- Đo Đạc- Thương Mại Mạnh Trường An
9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Nha Khoa Good Dental làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Nha Khoa Good Dental
Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP Thời trang Kowil Việt Nam S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty CP Thời trang Kowil Việt Nam S
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
8 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Nha Khoa Good Dental làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Nha Khoa Good Dental
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 4 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
Trên 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Xuất Nhập Khẩu Pico Agriviet làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Xuất Nhập Khẩu Pico Agriviet
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Imart làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Imart
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC KINDER ACADEMY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC KINDER ACADEMY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
16 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công Ty TNHH Thực Phẩm Sa Kỳ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thực Phẩm Sa Kỳ
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty CP Chứng Khoán BETA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Công ty CP Chứng Khoán BETA
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm