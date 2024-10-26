Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1 USD

Mức lương Đến 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 273/3 Nguyễn Trọng Tuyển, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD

Engage with our product team to execute the product vision within the engineering team. Develop requirements, wireframes, user flows and prototypes under the guidance of The Lead Product Manager to convey specifications to both Design and Engineering teams. Collaborate closely with other Product Management team members responsible for various aspects of our overall products. Work with an experienced technical team to release, evaluate the performance of new products and features post-launch. Conduct thorough analysis and define key performance indicators to evaluate product performance, user behavior, market trends and more. Actively manage the product backlog, prioritize features based on business objectives and customer needs Collaborate with various functional areas like sales, engineering, finance, legal, analytics teams, marketing, manufacturing, operations and external partners as needed to develop and provide business plans to meet market needs.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree required. Engineering, mathematics, data science, computer science or similar are preferred (but not required). 1+ years in an organization developing consumer apps whether as a product manager or in software, design, business development or related field. Demonstrated success in problem-solving in an ambiguous, fast-paced environment. Advocate for best practices in user experience. Knowledge of data-driven product development is a plus. Communication, teamwork and time management skills. Passion for the job and for HouseNow’s strategic vision. Good at English communication.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary: Offer upto 1000$ (based on skills and experience) Probation period 2 months Bonuses based on performance and company revenue from various activities (13-month salary, Performance bonus,...) Participation in social insurance as required by Vietnam Labor Laws Lunch allowance of 500,000 VND/month, bonuses on holidays/Tet (Vietnamese New Year), etc A youthful and dynamic working environment with open communication and many development opportunities Monthly competence assessment and direction discussions with the leader

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.