Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 74 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

Do research to turn ideas into products on the Android platform Actively consult the technical issue for BOM & mentor team member in expertise growth Propose and involve to workflow/process building of team Build cutting-edge Android apps. Collaborate with other developers, product owners, and QC. Communicate with other teams and individuals to discover, evaluate and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency. Advise architectures, technologies, and frameworks for MVP products that are capable of being expanded.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2. Requirements:

Must have:

+2 years working experience in software development covering mobile application development, especially in Android development (Java/Kotlin programming language, Android SDK, and Android Architecture components. In-depth understanding of computer science fundamentals (OOP, data structures and algorithms, architectures, etc) Analytical mind and problem-solving attitude Familiar with the lasted Firebase technologies Solid understanding of Google purchase flow also in-app products, subscriptions Good knowledge of UI components and customization

Good to have experience on:

Solid experience with architectural patterns (Clean Architecture, MVVM, etc.) Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Experience on CD/CI systems: Jenkins, CircleCI,.. Fastlane integration Unit, Instrument testing Jira software Motivation to learn a new programming language and new technologies Experience in improving application performance is big plus

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

3. Why do you love working here?

SALARY & BONUS: Additionally to the 13th-month salary, you will have an attractive remuneration package including bonuses based on the KPI and hot rewards for each project. Salary review occurs twice annually based on performance and contribution. BEING A GREAT CULTURE: You will participate in the development team of top chart applications globally at a cool office with young and friendly talents with a global approach. CHALLENGE YOURSELF: You have an opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology: Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence and challenge your career path with the meaning of “ Go Big or Go Home”. NO BARRIERS: You are independent to give ideas and design innovative products to serve millions of global users and products will stand on top of technological trends. OTHER BENEFITS: We have so many events such as company trips, team building, birthday party, year-end party.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs

