Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/11/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 74 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:
Do research to turn ideas into products on the Android platform Actively consult the technical issue for BOM & mentor team member in expertise growth Propose and involve to workflow/process building of team Build cutting-edge Android apps. Collaborate with other developers, product owners, and QC. Communicate with other teams and individuals to discover, evaluate and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency. Advise architectures, technologies, and frameworks for MVP products that are capable of being expanded.
Do research to turn ideas into products on the Android platform
Actively consult the technical issue for BOM & mentor team member in expertise growth
Propose and involve to workflow/process building of team
Build cutting-edge Android apps.
Collaborate with other developers, product owners, and QC.
Communicate with other teams and individuals to discover, evaluate and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.
Advise architectures, technologies, and frameworks for MVP products that are capable of being expanded.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2. Requirements:
Must have:
+2 years working experience in software development covering mobile application development, especially in Android development (Java/Kotlin programming language, Android SDK, and Android Architecture components. In-depth understanding of computer science fundamentals (OOP, data structures and algorithms, architectures, etc) Analytical mind and problem-solving attitude Familiar with the lasted Firebase technologies Solid understanding of Google purchase flow also in-app products, subscriptions Good knowledge of UI components and customization
+2 years working experience in software development covering mobile application development, especially in Android development (Java/Kotlin programming language, Android SDK, and Android Architecture components.
In-depth understanding of computer science fundamentals (OOP, data structures and algorithms, architectures, etc)
Analytical mind and problem-solving attitude
Familiar with the lasted Firebase technologies
Solid understanding of Google purchase flow also in-app products, subscriptions
Good knowledge of UI components and customization
Good to have experience on:
Solid experience with architectural patterns (Clean Architecture, MVVM, etc.) Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Experience on CD/CI systems: Jenkins, CircleCI,.. Fastlane integration Unit, Instrument testing Jira software Motivation to learn a new programming language and new technologies Experience in improving application performance is big plus
Solid experience with architectural patterns (Clean Architecture, MVVM, etc.)
Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality
Experience on CD/CI systems: Jenkins, CircleCI,..
Fastlane integration
Unit, Instrument testing
Jira software
Motivation to learn a new programming language and new technologies
Experience in improving application performance is big plus

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

3. Why do you love working here?
SALARY & BONUS: Additionally to the 13th-month salary, you will have an attractive remuneration package including bonuses based on the KPI and hot rewards for each project. Salary review occurs twice annually based on performance and contribution. BEING A GREAT CULTURE: You will participate in the development team of top chart applications globally at a cool office with young and friendly talents with a global approach. CHALLENGE YOURSELF: You have an opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology: Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence and challenge your career path with the meaning of " Go Big or Go Home". NO BARRIERS: You are independent to give ideas and design innovative products to serve millions of global users and products will stand on top of technological trends. OTHER BENEFITS: We have so many events such as company trips, team building, birthday party, year-end party.
SALARY & BONUS: Additionally to the 13th-month salary, you will have an attractive remuneration package including bonuses based on the KPI and hot rewards for each project. Salary review occurs twice annually based on performance and contribution.
SALARY & BONUS:
BEING A GREAT CULTURE: You will participate in the development team of top chart applications globally at a cool office with young and friendly talents with a global approach.
BEING A GREAT CULTURE
CHALLENGE YOURSELF: You have an opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology: Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence and challenge your career path with the meaning of “ Go Big or Go Home”.
CHALLENGE YOURSELF
NO BARRIERS: You are independent to give ideas and design innovative products to serve millions of global users and products will stand on top of technological trends.
NO BARRIERS
OTHER BENEFITS: We have so many events such as company trips, team building, birthday party, year-end party.
OTHER BENEFITS

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs

Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 74 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường An Lợi Đông, TP. Thủ Đức

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

