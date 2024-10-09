Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu

As the Android Developer, you will be responsible for:

o Participate in developing web applications using Javascript, CSS, Angular, Java technologies

o Understand application requirement and workflow from mockups and converting to workable code

o Work with both front-end and back-end web developers to build all client-side logic

o Perform coding, testing and reviewing in line with user & system requirements to deliver programs that meet client’s needs and meet the release milestone

o Perform 3rd level support to rectify production issues and provide solutions

o Working at Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi

Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 2 years experiences with Angular

- Strong expertise with HTML5, SCSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.

- Experience in Angular2+, prefer Angular 9 or upper

- Good understanding of RxJS and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques

- Experience with RESTful services

- Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)

- Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive bonuses and compensations:

100% salary in the probation time

o 13-month salary + business bonus + project bonus.

o Annual health check-up and premium health insurance. o

Extra annual leave: plus 2 days for every 05 years of work.

o Welfare visits

o Various in-house training programs: technical training from experts, quarterly seminars, Cloud services training program, soft skills sharing sessions, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM

