Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu
As the Android Developer, you will be responsible for:
o Participate in developing web applications using Javascript, CSS, Angular, Java technologies
o Understand application requirement and workflow from mockups and converting to workable code
o Work with both front-end and back-end web developers to build all client-side logic
o Perform coding, testing and reviewing in line with user & system requirements to deliver programs that meet client’s needs and meet the release milestone
o Perform 3rd level support to rectify production issues and provide solutions
o Working at Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi
Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Strong expertise with HTML5, SCSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
- Experience in Angular2+, prefer Angular 9 or upper
- Good understanding of RxJS and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques
- Experience with RESTful services
- Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)
- Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% salary in the probation time
o 13-month salary + business bonus + project bonus.
o Annual health check-up and premium health insurance. o
Extra annual leave: plus 2 days for every 05 years of work.
o Welfare visits
o Various in-house training programs: technical training from experts, quarterly seminars, Cloud services training program, soft skills sharing sessions, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
