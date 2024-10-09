Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM

IT phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Đến 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu

As the Android Developer, you will be responsible for:
o Participate in developing web applications using Javascript, CSS, Angular, Java technologies
o Understand application requirement and workflow from mockups and converting to workable code
o Work with both front-end and back-end web developers to build all client-side logic
o Perform coding, testing and reviewing in line with user & system requirements to deliver programs that meet client’s needs and meet the release milestone
o Perform 3rd level support to rectify production issues and provide solutions
o Working at Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi

Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 2 years experiences with Angular
- Strong expertise with HTML5, SCSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
- Experience in Angular2+, prefer Angular 9 or upper
- Good understanding of RxJS and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques
- Experience with RESTful services
- Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)
- Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive bonuses and compensations:
100% salary in the probation time
o 13-month salary + business bonus + project bonus.
o Annual health check-up and premium health insurance. o
Extra annual leave: plus 2 days for every 05 years of work.
o Welfare visits
o Various in-house training programs: technical training from experts, quarterly seminars, Cloud services training program, soft skills sharing sessions, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa TTC, 253 Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 02, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-angular-developer-thu-nhap-toi-40-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job209300
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings
13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Biên kịch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ VEGA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ VEGA
11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG GB GIA BẢO làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG GB GIA BẢO
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Và Thiết Bị Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Và Thiết Bị Toàn Cầu
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC AN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC AN HƯNG
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH FRESHEN HEALTH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FRESHEN HEALTH
13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty CP Dịch vụ Công Nghệ Cao An Lạc Khang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu Công ty CP Dịch vụ Công Nghệ Cao An Lạc Khang
10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí HÃNG THIẾT BỊ GIA DỤNG KOCHER - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TEKO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu HÃNG THIẾT BỊ GIA DỤNG KOCHER - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TEKO VIỆT NAM
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Chenglovehair làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu Chenglovehair
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH sáng tạo Bảo Nhi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH sáng tạo Bảo Nhi
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty cổ phần cơ khí chính xác Thành Đạt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu Công ty cổ phần cơ khí chính xác Thành Đạt
6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch vụ Tổng hợp Tân Hưng Hà làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch vụ Tổng hợp Tân Hưng Hà
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH TMĐT Deli Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH TMĐT Deli Việt Nam
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG DŨNG GREEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG DŨNG GREEN VIỆT NAM
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LAVIAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LAVIAN
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GHC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GHC GLOBAL
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty cổ phần Comacpro làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Comacpro
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VD-GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VD-GROUP
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Content Creator Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Think Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Think Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HELIGATE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HELIGATE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Social Content TNHH TM&DV HATHACO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu TNHH TM&DV HATHACO VIỆT NAM
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kho Công Ty Cổ Phần Tâm Linh Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tâm Linh Việt
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KEO DÁN ĐỨC ANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KEO DÁN ĐỨC ANH
17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Điều dưỡng BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA HỒNG NGỌC PHÚC TRƯỜNG MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA HỒNG NGỌC PHÚC TRƯỜNG MINH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Vega Holidays làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Vega Holidays
20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH PANDAN GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PANDAN GLOBAL
18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý cửa hàng/Cửa hàng trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý cửa hàng/Cửa hàng trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm