Tuyển Automation Test thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/11/2024
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà Thành Công, 80 Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Review requirements and design documents in order to create test plans and cases Perform manual test case execution as required Create automated tests, execute, and monitor as required Work with local and remote team members to gain information required to improve the testing effort Work with customer representatives to gather information to improve test coverage. Document all issues in sufficient detail and produce test reports as required. Create and run functional and non-functional tests as requested Prepare representative test data and configure environments as needed
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in insurance Specialization in Information Technology or equivalent. 3-5 years of experience with automated testing tools, capable of building automation frameworks for API and UI. Experience in performance testing, with the ability to devise performance testing strategies. Familiarity with testing processes, testing techniques, and various types of testing, as well as bug management. Exposure to multiple automation frameworks, including experience with Selenium, Appium, Flutter, Cypress, Java, and JMeter. Proficiency in using tools such as Jira, Confluence/Wiki, SVN/GitHub, SpiraTeam, TestLink, or their equivalents. Strong logical thinking and the ability to handle complex algorithms. Knowledge of scripting for data creation. Proactive, actively seeking development opportunities. Skills in quick problem-solving, collaboration, and effective communication. Proactive, open-minded, quick learner, and adept at teamwork. Swift problem-solving skills. Experience in building automation frameworks for API and UI. Experience in performance testing, with the ability to devise performance testing strategies
Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Package 14 salary months Extra package per year Young and dynamic working environment. Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training. Opportunity to approach the newest technology trends Exciting leisure: sports and art events, football club, family day... The company’s labor policy is completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holidays, etc.)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Thành Công, 80 Dịch Vọng Hậu

