Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu

Mức lương 60 - 80 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 60 - 80 Triệu

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain backend services and RESTful APIs using technologies such as Java, Node.js, and PHP (Laravel)

Integrate and manage databases (MySQL, MongoDB, Elasticsearch) and messaging systems (RabbitMQ, Kafka)

Collaborate with front-end developers, QA, product managers, and other engineers to deliver high-quality solutions

Perform additional tasks as assigned by the Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 60 - 80 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:



Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field

3+ years of backend development experience in fast-paced, production-level environments

Proficient in Java (Spring Boot, J2EE), Node.js, and PHP (Laravel)

Hands-on experience with Elasticsearch, MongoDB, and MySQL

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues

Excellent communication skills and a collaborative mindset

Capable of working independently and as part of a distributed, multicultural team

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefit:



Competitive Salary: A salary package that reflects your skills, experience, and contributions to the company.

Essential Equipment: Provision of necessary work equipment, including a MacBook and iPhone.

Development: Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.

Holiday Bonus: A holiday and New Year bonus to recognize your hard work and dedication.

Inclusive Environment: A professional, dynamic, and inclusive workplace culture that fosters collaboration and innovation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin