Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Mức lương
60 - 80 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 60 - 80 Triệu
Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain backend services and RESTful APIs using technologies such as Java, Node.js, and PHP (Laravel)
Integrate and manage databases (MySQL, MongoDB, Elasticsearch) and messaging systems (RabbitMQ, Kafka)
Collaborate with front-end developers, QA, product managers, and other engineers to deliver high-quality solutions
Perform additional tasks as assigned by the Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 60 - 80 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field
3+ years of backend development experience in fast-paced, production-level environments
Proficient in Java (Spring Boot, J2EE), Node.js, and PHP (Laravel)
Hands-on experience with Elasticsearch, MongoDB, and MySQL
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues
Excellent communication skills and a collaborative mindset
Capable of working independently and as part of a distributed, multicultural team
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Benefit:
Competitive Salary: A salary package that reflects your skills, experience, and contributions to the company.
Essential Equipment: Provision of necessary work equipment, including a MacBook and iPhone.
Development: Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.
Holiday Bonus: A holiday and New Year bonus to recognize your hard work and dedication.
Inclusive Environment: A professional, dynamic, and inclusive workplace culture that fosters collaboration and innovation.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
