Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu

Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/09/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/10/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị

Backend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị

Mức lương
60 - 80 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 60 - 80 Triệu

Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain backend services and RESTful APIs using technologies such as Java, Node.js, and PHP (Laravel)
Integrate and manage databases (MySQL, MongoDB, Elasticsearch) and messaging systems (RabbitMQ, Kafka)
Collaborate with front-end developers, QA, product managers, and other engineers to deliver high-quality solutions
Perform additional tasks as assigned by the Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 60 - 80 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field
3+ years of backend development experience in fast-paced, production-level environments
Proficient in Java (Spring Boot, J2EE), Node.js, and PHP (Laravel)
Hands-on experience with Elasticsearch, MongoDB, and MySQL
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues
Excellent communication skills and a collaborative mindset
Capable of working independently and as part of a distributed, multicultural team

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefit:

Competitive Salary: A salary package that reflects your skills, experience, and contributions to the company.
Essential Equipment: Provision of necessary work equipment, including a MacBook and iPhone.
Development: Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.
Holiday Bonus: A holiday and New Year bonus to recognize your hard work and dedication.
Inclusive Environment: A professional, dynamic, and inclusive workplace culture that fosters collaboration and innovation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị

Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 122 Định Công, Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-backend-developer-thu-nhap-60-80-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job368901
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Synodus
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Kids Plaza làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu Công ty CP Kids Plaza
13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer DISION TECH COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DISION TECH COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Sendo Technology JSC TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Sendo Technology JSC TOP CÔNG TY
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty TNHH Eight One International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Eight One International
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BROTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BROTECH
15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Nichietsu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nichietsu
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Hóa Dầu Mekong làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Hóa Dầu Mekong
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KING FOOD MARKET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KING FOOD MARKET
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Flamedia JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu Flamedia JSC
Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer WACONTRE ONE MEMBER LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 18 Triệu WACONTRE ONE MEMBER LIMITED
8 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Flamedia JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Flamedia JSC
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Sendo Technology JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 28 - 30 Triệu Sendo Technology JSC
28 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GECKO SPACE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GECKO SPACE
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer VASCARA GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VASCARA GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GECKO SPACE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GECKO SPACE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH METACREW làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH METACREW
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KING FOOD MARKET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KING FOOD MARKET
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 55 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA
30 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm