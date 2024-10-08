Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 55 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 55 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA

IT phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA

Mức lương
30 - 55 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: VOV Building, số 07 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 30 - 55 Triệu

Understand the requirements, analyze the functional delivery, define specifications, and design solutions. Evaluate and communicate technical risks and ensure applications are delivered against a schedule with the highest quality. Lead the development life cycle by serving as an SME to help identify and qualify business development opportunities. Drive User story grooming sessions/Sprint Planning Sessions as per release timelines.
Understand the requirements, analyze the functional delivery, define specifications, and design solutions.
Evaluate and communicate technical risks and ensure applications are delivered against a schedule with the highest quality.
Lead the development life cycle by serving as an SME to help identify and qualify business development opportunities.
Drive User story grooming sessions/Sprint Planning Sessions as per release timelines.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Over 3 years of experience in software development with Java. Proficient in Java 8/11, Spring Boot, NoSQL, MongoDB Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, TDD (Test Driven Development). Experience in backend web development using scripting languages/frameworks (Java core, Java Spring Boot, SAP). Experience in designing & developing RESTful APIs. Experience with microservices systems. Experience in developing and deploying applications on private and public clouds – Azure or AWS. Deep end-to-end architecture and technology experience, including front-end, middleware, databases, and data warehouses within banking environments. Excellent problem-solving, debugging, and troubleshooting skills.
Over 3 years of experience in software development with Java.
Proficient in Java 8/11, Spring Boot, NoSQL, MongoDB Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, TDD (Test Driven Development).
Experience in backend web development using scripting languages/frameworks (Java core, Java Spring Boot, SAP).
Experience in designing & developing RESTful APIs.
Experience with microservices systems.
Experience in developing and deploying applications on private and public clouds – Azure or AWS.
Deep end-to-end architecture and technology experience, including front-end, middleware, databases, and data warehouses within banking environments.
Excellent problem-solving, debugging, and troubleshooting skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working with world-class talents in a world-class bank Opportunity to participate in challenging projects with cutting-edge technology Review salary 2 times/year Bonuses for the 13th month of employment, Performance Bonus: 1 - 3 months of salary Participate in engaging team building activities: Company trip, team building, town hall, Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital.
Working with world-class talents in a world-class bank
Opportunity to participate in challenging projects with cutting-edge technology
Review salary 2 times/year
Bonuses for the 13th month of employment, Performance Bonus: 1 - 3 months of salary
Participate in engaging team building activities: Company trip, team building, town hall,
Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: VOV Building, số 07 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, phường Bến Nghé, quận 1, TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-backend-engineer-thu-nhap-30-55-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job207695
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận JobsGO Recruit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Trang Thiết Bị Nha Khoa (DOE) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Trang Thiết Bị Nha Khoa (DOE)
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG SÀI GÒN
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG GLAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG GLAM
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI BCC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI BCC
10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên NodeJS CÔNG TY TNHH BELLEZA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BELLEZA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Công ty TNHH Thương mại & Dịch vụ Gia Khang Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại & Dịch vụ Gia Khang Phát
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 32 - 37 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
32 - 37 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 14 Triệu CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP
9 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Trung Công ty TNHH Ni Hao làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Ni Hao
8.3 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YẾN SÀO NHA TRANG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YẾN SÀO NHA TRANG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kho Đồng Hồ Hải Triều làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Đồng Hồ Hải Triều
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen Pro Company
10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WOWS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WOWS
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSCHOOL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSCHOOL
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH CAMELIA BRAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CAMELIA BRAND
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ DINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ DINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty TNHH TM DV ELITE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH TM DV ELITE
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Vietjetair Cargo JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vietjetair Cargo JSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Capgemini Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Capgemini Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing De Heus LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận De Heus LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Cong Ty Co Phan Khoang San Thuan Phong làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 550 USD Cong Ty Co Phan Khoang San Thuan Phong
400 - 550 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên tư vấn tài chính BIDV MetLife làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 1 USD BIDV MetLife
400 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 570 - 850 USD Navigos Group
570 - 850 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing The Access Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận The Access Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Capgemini Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Capgemini Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm