Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 11A Nguyễn Văn Mại, Phường 4, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu

Design & Tuning Database. Design & implement component interactions. Develop API for partner & Frontend (NodeJS, Golang, Restful API,...). Develop interconnect with Queue, Kafka. Optimizing server-side performance, ensure api response <= 100ms. Collaborate with DevOps on CI-CD, System Architect, Monitoring. Collaborate with Frontend to have a prototype before implementation. Collaborate with QC to have scenarios based on user stories.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in developing backend applications using modern programming languages such as Java, Kotlin, Python, and NodeJS. Previous experience with Go will be a significant advantage. Experience in backend web development, RESTful APIs, and gRPC APIs is a plus. Skills in working with SQL/NoSQL databases. Previous experience with MongoDB will be a significant advantage. Familiarity with source code management tools (Git, GitLab). Experience with Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and Microservices is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary (Negotiable) Opportunities to learn and work in a start-up environment. Exposure to high-technology products and services. Experience a dynamic and active working environment. Laptop, PC Allowance Full salary during probation period Competitive salary 13th-month bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

