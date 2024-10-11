Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

IT phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Mức lương
9 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
4 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 11A Nguyễn Văn Mại, Phường 4, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu

Design & Tuning Database. Design & implement component interactions. Develop API for partner & Frontend (NodeJS, Golang, Restful API,...). Develop interconnect with Queue, Kafka. Optimizing server-side performance, ensure api response <= 100ms. Collaborate with DevOps on CI-CD, System Architect, Monitoring. Collaborate with Frontend to have a prototype before implementation. Collaborate with QC to have scenarios based on user stories.
Design & Tuning Database.
Design & implement component interactions.
Develop API for partner & Frontend (NodeJS, Golang, Restful API,...).
Develop interconnect with Queue, Kafka.
Optimizing server-side performance, ensure api response <= 100ms.
Collaborate with DevOps on CI-CD, System Architect, Monitoring.
Collaborate with Frontend to have a prototype before implementation.
Collaborate with QC to have scenarios based on user stories.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in developing backend applications using modern programming languages such as Java, Kotlin, Python, and NodeJS. Previous experience with Go will be a significant advantage. Experience in backend web development, RESTful APIs, and gRPC APIs is a plus. Skills in working with SQL/NoSQL databases. Previous experience with MongoDB will be a significant advantage. Familiarity with source code management tools (Git, GitLab). Experience with Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and Microservices is a plus.
Experience in developing backend applications using modern programming languages such as Java, Kotlin, Python, and NodeJS. Previous experience with Go will be a significant advantage.
Experience in backend web development, RESTful APIs, and gRPC APIs is a plus.
Skills in working with SQL/NoSQL databases. Previous experience with MongoDB will be a significant advantage.
Familiarity with source code management tools (Git, GitLab). Experience with Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and Microservices is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary (Negotiable) Opportunities to learn and work in a start-up environment. Exposure to high-technology products and services. Experience a dynamic and active working environment. Laptop, PC Allowance Full salary during probation period Competitive salary 13th-month bonus
Salary (Negotiable)
Opportunities to learn and work in a start-up environment.
Exposure to high-technology products and services.
Experience a dynamic and active working environment.
Laptop, PC Allowance
Full salary during probation period
Competitive salary
13th-month bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 11A Nguyễn Văn Mại, Phường 4, Quận Tân bình , TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-backend-engineer-thu-nhap-9-12-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job211969
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ENJOHUB
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ENJOHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ENJOHUB
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HỘ KINH DOANH THỜI TRANG MELII
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ HỘ KINH DOANH THỜI TRANG MELII làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
HỘ KINH DOANH THỜI TRANG MELII
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Quản Trị TAFI
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Quản Trị TAFI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Quản Trị TAFI
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 78 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty thời trang Phan Nguyễn
Tuyển Trực page Công ty thời trang Phan Nguyễn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty thời trang Phan Nguyễn
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THẾ GIỚI DI ĐỘNG Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THẾ GIỚI DI ĐỘNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THẾ GIỚI DI ĐỘNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP THÔNG MINH
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP THÔNG MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP THÔNG MINH
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị công nghiệp GSI Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Thiết bị công nghiệp GSI Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị công nghiệp GSI Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOFFMANN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOFFMANN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOFFMANN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ sư hệ thống Công ty CP Công Nghệ Futech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty CP Công Nghệ Futech
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đấu thầu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT NHẤT PHONG làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT NHẤT PHONG
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Chi nhánh công ty TNHH MTV Vinifera Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Chi nhánh công ty TNHH MTV Vinifera Việt Nam
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Luật sư CÔNG TY TNHH FANTEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FANTEK
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Vĩnh Phúc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Vĩnh Phúc
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Planner Columbia Sportswear Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Columbia Sportswear Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẦU TƯ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẦU TƯ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 30 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
9 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN DỆT KIM JZVINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN DỆT KIM JZVINA
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH LANDMART làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 1 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LANDMART
1.2 - 1.4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Content Creator SILVER CAPITAL CO.,LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SILVER CAPITAL CO.,LTD
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
10 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận JobsGO Recruit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account WIN NGUYEN GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu WIN NGUYEN GROUP
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN NHỰA GIA HÂN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN NHỰA GIA HÂN
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ EB (Khối Bán lẻ Thực Phẩm (GO!/Big C, Tops Market, go!) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ EB (Khối Bán lẻ Thực Phẩm (GO!/Big C, Tops Market, go!) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SG STAR LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SG STAR LAND
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm