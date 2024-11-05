Tuyển Bảo hiểm TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Bảo hiểm TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/12/2024
TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

Bảo hiểm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bảo hiểm Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 6A và 8, Tòa nhà Báo Sài Gòn Giải Phóng, 436

- 438 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 5, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Bảo hiểm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

LEGAL:
Contract review:
Support in contract review as Head of Department delegation.
Translate contracts, documents into English and vice versa.
Legal Update:
Monitor and update laws and regulations concerning to company's activities.
Comment laws and regulations as required by authorities.
Legal advice:
Give legal advice or opinion on daily legal issues.
COMPLIANCE:
Compliance review:
Draft, review the internal rules and make sure it’s in compliance with the local law and regulations.
Ensure that all operational activities of the Company are in compliance with local regulations and internal rules.
Support or supervise and evaluate periodically or extraordinarily the compliance with the agreed procedures or the distribution agreements of the sale departments/sale representative/insurance agents and if any.
AML & FATCA:
Maintaining and monitoring the Company's Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and FATCA compliance program, including Know Your Customer, Customer Due Diligence and Enhanced Due Diligence activities
Fraud Prevention and Investigation:
Lead or participate in the investigation, prevention of illegal activities, insurance fraudulence for individuals and departments within the Company.
Evaluate periodically or irregularity the compliance with the laws and the internal rules/the procedures of the departments/individuals. Promptly have opinions and report to Head of LCIC when detecting violations of internal procedures, regulations, etc.
Investigate hot issue/customer complaints related to insurance agent.
Redwhistle review:
Investigate and respond the report related to actions against performing fair duties, actions of accepting unfair gains, information/security-related violations, and actions against sound organizational culture.
Internal Control
Assess the risk related to each department in order to select the departments that should be reviewed during the next new year.
Lead or participate in the reviewing the implementation of the policies/procedures and follow up the corrective actions.
Others
Other tasks as assigned by the Head of LCIC from time to time

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor of Law in Vietnam; Higher degree and/or Lawyer qualification & International education experience are plus. Insurance certificates are advantage.
Experience: At least 3 years of experience in Compliance, experience in Life Insurance industry is preferred.
Solid knowledge about the life Insurance business. Knowledge about the other financial industries is preferred.
Strong communication & interpersonal skills.
Good at time management & presentation skills.
Fluent English & Vietnamese
Good command of computer skills, using all major office applications
Personality Requirements
Accurate, cautious with sensitive/confidential information
Analytical & organized approach, with a good attention to details
Innovative and self-driven
Being able to work independently as well as within a team.

Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Bonus: 13th salary + KPI Bonus
Healthcare Plan: for Staff and Dependants
Annual Leave: 18 days
Annual health check-up
Team spirit development activities/ events
Financial support program

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6A và 8, Tòa nhà Sài Gòn Giải Phóng, 436-438 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 5, Quận 3, Tp Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-bao-hiem-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job242538
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIGROUP HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIGROUP HOLDING
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH MTV Firo Retails làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH MTV Firo Retails
15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ VN
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán kho Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Tiện ích Thông minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Tiện ích Thông minh
7 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần sản xuất thương mại và dịch vụ Phúc Thịnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần sản xuất thương mại và dịch vụ Phúc Thịnh
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH NET STREAM MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NET STREAM MEDIA
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĐỊA ỐC MGV làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập 6 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĐỊA ỐC MGV
6 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
7 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Quốc Tế Anh Hoàn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Quốc Tế Anh Hoàn
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP AN NHIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP AN NHIÊN
6 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Vlg làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 3 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Vlg
Trên 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ Công ty Cổ phần Quản lý Đầu tư Bizmo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Quản lý Đầu tư Bizmo
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tập đoàn Dairy Farm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập đoàn Dairy Farm
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Nihon Denkei Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH Nihon Denkei Việt Nam
16 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Trang Trí Toàn Cầu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Trang Trí Toàn Cầu Việt Nam
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG GIẢI TRÍ KLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG GIẢI TRÍ KLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại & Tiếp vận Bảo Tín làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại & Tiếp vận Bảo Tín
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên R&D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KD HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KD HOLDINGS
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh AARTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu AARTD
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Aloha Thế Giới Chậu Cây làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Aloha Thế Giới Chậu Cây
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 200000 - 300000 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
0.2 - 0.3 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán kho CÔNG TY TNHH TM Ý VINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TM Ý VINH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG ALPHA MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG ALPHA MEDIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Nina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp GXB VIỆT NAM (LAZBAO GROUP) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu GXB VIỆT NAM (LAZBAO GROUP)
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ QUẢN LÝ THIÊN HOÀNH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ QUẢN LÝ THIÊN HOÀNH VIỆT NAM
8 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN & ĐÀO TẠO ĐẠI DƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN & ĐÀO TẠO ĐẠI DƯƠNG
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm