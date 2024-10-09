Tuyển IT phần mềm Twendee Software Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 7, tòa nhà Detech Tower, số 8 Tôn thất thuyết, mỹ đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Design, develop, and implement software with Blockchain. Develop softwares, applications as required; Develop, maintain and accredit Smart Contracts and application website blockchain Participate in software development process including: analysis, design, and research of new technologies; Take part in developing and optimizing blockchain protocols as well as building the architecture of blockchain systems. Discuss with international clients about the projects.

Design, develop, and implement software with Blockchain.

Develop softwares, applications as required; Develop, maintain and accredit Smart Contracts and application website blockchain

Participate in software development process including: analysis, design, and research of new technologies;

Take part in developing and optimizing blockchain protocols as well as building the architecture of blockchain systems.

Discuss with international clients about the projects.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduate in Information Technology or related majors. Have at least 6 months of experience with Blockchain. Master the basics of JS If you do not have practical experience with blockchain, you need to have at least 3 personal projects Good at communicate in English. Able to work independently and in a good team Creative and proactive at work, grasping and solving problems quickly Ability to grasp and research new technologies quickly Passion for work, ready to accept challenges, always eager to develop yourself to new heights.

Graduate in Information Technology or related majors.

Have at least 6 months of experience with Blockchain.

Master the basics of JS

If you do not have practical experience with blockchain, you need to have at least 3 personal projects

Good at communicate in English.

Able to work independently and in a good team

Creative and proactive at work, grasping and solving problems quickly

Ability to grasp and research new technologies quickly

Passion for work, ready to accept challenges, always eager to develop yourself to new heights.

Tại Twendee Software Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and package 2-month probation receives 85% salary, after 6 months will get back 30%. Attractive Year End Bonus based on performance Chances to work with customers overseas from South Korea, Europe,.. Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance International, dynamic, friendly working environment Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws. Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, healthcare personal allowance, vacation allowance, device allowance etc.

Attractive salary and package

2-month probation receives 85% salary, after 6 months will get back 30%.

Attractive Year End Bonus based on performance

Chances to work with customers overseas from South Korea, Europe,..

Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance

International, dynamic, friendly working environment

Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.

Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, healthcare personal allowance, vacation allowance, device allowance etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Twendee Software Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin