Tuyển IT phần mềm Twendee Software Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Twendee Software Company
- Hà Nội: Tầng 7, tòa nhà Detech Tower, số 8 Tôn thất thuyết, mỹ đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu
Design, develop, and implement software with Blockchain.
Develop softwares, applications as required; Develop, maintain and accredit Smart Contracts and application website blockchain
Participate in software development process including: analysis, design, and research of new technologies;
Take part in developing and optimizing blockchain protocols as well as building the architecture of blockchain systems.
Discuss with international clients about the projects.
Design, develop, and implement software with Blockchain.
Develop softwares, applications as required; Develop, maintain and accredit Smart Contracts and application website blockchain
Participate in software development process including: analysis, design, and research of new technologies;
Take part in developing and optimizing blockchain protocols as well as building the architecture of blockchain systems.
Discuss with international clients about the projects.
Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduate in Information Technology or related majors.
Have at least 6 months of experience with Blockchain.
Master the basics of JS
If you do not have practical experience with blockchain, you need to have at least 3 personal projects
Good at communicate in English.
Able to work independently and in a good team
Creative and proactive at work, grasping and solving problems quickly
Ability to grasp and research new technologies quickly
Passion for work, ready to accept challenges, always eager to develop yourself to new heights.
Tại Twendee Software Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary and package
2-month probation receives 85% salary, after 6 months will get back 30%.
Attractive Year End Bonus based on performance
Chances to work with customers overseas from South Korea, Europe,..
Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance
International, dynamic, friendly working environment
Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.
Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, healthcare personal allowance, vacation allowance, device allowance etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Twendee Software Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI