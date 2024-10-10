Tuyển Điện tử viễn thông CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà FPT, lô L29B - 31B - 33B, Đường Tân Thuận, KCX Tân Thuận, Quận 7, Tp.HCM., Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Điện tử viễn thông Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyze brand positioning and consumer insights. Develop a comprehensive brand strategy that aligns with the company’s overall goals and objectives. Planned, executed, and optimized integrated marketing campaigns to increase brand awareness and drive lead generation. Lead creative development to motivate the target audience to “take action". Collaborate with sales and business development teams to ensure marketing efforts support lead generation and sales goals. Executing brand strategies to establish and strengthen our company’s presence in the OTT platform market. Monitor campaign performance, analyze, and make data-driven adjustments to improve results. Create and curate high-quality content. Oversee the company’s digital presence, including the website, social media channels, and other online platforms. Conduct market studies and identify opportunities by being a diligent marketing brand specialist. Undertake brand reputation projects and figure out the brand positioning. Design brand communication strategies along with the Marketing Director and use the right media to communicate them. Adhere to established budgets, estimates, and performance indicators. Measure success and produce reports on how a campaign did, keeping in mind KPIs and ROIs. Devise further growth strategies, and implement them from a brand innovation manager’s point of view.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in brand marketing. Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, or related fields. In-depth knowledge of current digital marketing technologies and techniques. Experience in Entertainment/ content marketing (VOD/ OTT preferred). Analytical and strategic thinking skills. Excellent time-management and organizational skills. Advanced ability to drive creativity and innovation. Prior work experience as a brand manager, or experience in assistant brand manager roles. Up-to-date with new marketing trends and basic brand manager tasks. Excellent command of the English language along with written and verbal skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

The annual compensation package is commensurate with capabilities (13 months’ salary, vacation, etc.). The work environment is dynamic and professional, offering ample opportunities for advancement. All necessary equipment is provided to support the job. The company culture is diverse and rich, featuring appreciation events, support for the well-being of employees and their families, teambuilding, cultural festivals, and various clubs. Full coverage under current labor laws is provided (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, and leave days). Regular health check-ups, annual summer vacations, and specialized health insurance through FPT Care are included. Frequent professional development training is available, along with special discounts on FPT Play services.

