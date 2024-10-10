Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Mức lương
10 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 11A Nguyễn Văn Mại, Phường 4, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu

Working closely with multiple stakeholders to gather, analyze and define current business processes as well as requirements. Organize and conduct internal and customer training on how to use the product. Collaborate with the Development Team to answer user stories that are unclear. Translating business requirements into detailed functional specifications. Assist Product Manager in some tasks: The product/project roadmap aligns with the vision. Manage & prioritize backlog tasks. Supporting the PM in delivering the project plan on-time and on-budget ○ Product/project risk management. Create easy-to-understand user stories/tasks to ensure the Development Team can understand WHAT to do. Market research, competitor analysis. Product data pipeline, data analytics (GA, GM). Evaluate feature production releases. Create and maintain product documentation (SRS, PRD). Handle Project demo meeting with stakeholders.
Working closely with multiple stakeholders to gather, analyze and define current business processes as well as requirements.
Organize and conduct internal and customer training on how to use the product.
Collaborate with the Development Team to answer user stories that are unclear.
Translating business requirements into detailed functional specifications.
Assist Product Manager in some tasks:
The product/project roadmap aligns with the vision.
Manage & prioritize backlog tasks.
Supporting the PM in delivering the project plan on-time and on-budget ○ Product/project risk management.
Create easy-to-understand user stories/tasks to ensure the Development Team can understand WHAT to do.
Market research, competitor analysis.
Product data pipeline, data analytics (GA, GM).
Evaluate feature production releases.
Create and maintain product documentation (SRS, PRD).
Handle Project demo meeting with stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1+ YOE in Business Analysis. Fluent English. Knowledge about Project/Product development process. Having problem solving skills. Communication skills. Research skills. Analytical skills. Prioritization skills.
1+ YOE in Business Analysis.
Fluent English.
Knowledge about Project/Product development process.
Having problem solving skills.
Communication skills.
Research skills.
Analytical skills.
Prioritization skills.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary (Negotiable) Opportunities to learn and work in a start-up environment. Exposure to high-technology products and services. Experience a dynamic and active working environment. Laptop, PC Allowance Full salary during probation period Competitive salary 13th-month bonus
Salary (Negotiable)
Opportunities to learn and work in a start-up environment.
Exposure to high-technology products and services.
Experience a dynamic and active working environment.
Laptop, PC Allowance
Full salary during probation period
Competitive salary
13th-month bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 11A Nguyễn Văn Mại, Phường 4, Quận Tân bình , TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

