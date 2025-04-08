Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM
- Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, Số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 10 - 35 Triệu
Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business needs and objectives;
Gather, document, and analyze data to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement;
Develop detailed business requirements and functional specifications;
Create and maintain comprehensive documentation, including process maps, business cases, and project plans;
Assist in project management activities, such as tracking progress, managing timelines, and communicating updates;
Participate in the testing and validation of new systems, processes, and solutions;
Provide insights and recommendations to improve business operations and support strategic goals.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum of 2 years of experience in a business analyst or similar role;
Experience with business analysis methodologies and tools;
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint);
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English;
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills;
Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team;
Strong organizational skills and attention to detail;
Ability to work independently and in teamwork;
Willingness to learn and update new knowledge;
Ability to adapt to work quickly and withstand pressure.
Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Power BI);
Basic knowledge of SQL and database management;
Familiarity with project management software (e.g., JIRA, Trello).
Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Probation salary is 100% of the official salary;
13th-month salary and performance review twice a year;
Project bonus;
Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New Year, Lunar New Year);
Enjoy company summer trip and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly;
IT Certificate allowance as regulated;
Social, health and unemployment Insurance following the Government policy;
Health Care Insurance;
Professional, creative and dynamic working environment;
Working days from Monday to Friday, with flexible check-in time.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI