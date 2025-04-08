Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, Số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 10 - 35 Triệu

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business needs and objectives;

Gather, document, and analyze data to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement;

Develop detailed business requirements and functional specifications;

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation, including process maps, business cases, and project plans;

Assist in project management activities, such as tracking progress, managing timelines, and communicating updates;

Participate in the testing and validation of new systems, processes, and solutions;

Provide insights and recommendations to improve business operations and support strategic goals.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, Economics, Information Systems, or a related field;

Minimum of 2 years of experience in a business analyst or similar role;

Experience with business analysis methodologies and tools;

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint);

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English;

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills;

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team;

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail;

Ability to work independently and in teamwork;

Willingness to learn and update new knowledge;

Ability to adapt to work quickly and withstand pressure.

Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Power BI);

Basic knowledge of SQL and database management;

Familiarity with project management software (e.g., JIRA, Trello).

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 35M;

Probation salary is 100% of the official salary;

13th-month salary and performance review twice a year;

Project bonus;

Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New Year, Lunar New Year);

Enjoy company summer trip and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly;

IT Certificate allowance as regulated;

Social, health and unemployment Insurance following the Government policy;

Health Care Insurance;

Professional, creative and dynamic working environment;

Working days from Monday to Friday, with flexible check-in time.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin