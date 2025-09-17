Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/09/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/10/2025
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 143 Đốc Ngữ, Ba Đình, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Requirement Analysis & Documentation
Elicit, analyze, and document business needs through interviews, workshops, and observations.
Develop clear Business Requirement Documents (BRDs), Functional Requirement Specifications (FRS), user stories, and process flows.
Identify gaps and propose solutions to ensure feasibility and alignment with organizational goals.
Stakeholder Engagement
Collaborate with CEO, Business Owner, IT Project Manager, domain experts, and field teams to capture and refine requirements.
Act as the primary contact for clarifying requirements during the project lifecycle.
Facilitate communication across technical and non-technical teams.
Agile Project Support
Contribute to backlog refinement and sprint planning by providing well-defined requirements and acceptance criteria.
Support the Product Owner in prioritizing features based on value and impact.
Participate actively in daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives.
Quality Assurance & Validation
Support QA in designing test scenarios and validating outcomes against requirements.
Facilitate User Acceptance Testing (UAT) with stakeholders and ensure traceability between requirements and delivered features.
Ensure documentation is updated to reflect changes and lessons learned.
Process Improvement
Analyze workflows and propose enhancements to improve efficiency and effectiveness.
Provide feedback to improve digital product adoption and usability.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Business Administration, or related field.
Minimum 3 years of experience as a Business Analyst, preferably in digital health or technology projects.
Strong knowledge of requirements gathering, analysis, and documentation methods.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum frameworks and experience working in cross-functional teams.
Excellent communication and facilitation skills in English (French is an advantage).
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills with attention to detail.
Ability to create process diagrams, user flows, and mockups using relevant tools.
Experience in global health or low- and middle-income country (LMIC) contexts is an asset.

Tại Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Two-month probation with 100% of net salary;
One-year contract with potential extension based on the working performance;
Performance review once per year;
Working time: 8:30 – 18:00, Monday – Friday (with flexibility);
Days Off: Saturday – Sunday; holidays, Tet in accordance with Vietnam Labour Law and Christmas day;
15 annual leaves;
A friendly, supportive, multi-cultural and open-minded working environment with full potential to challenge and develop your skill and mindset; and with colleagues come from different nations: Vietnam, France and African countries;
A chance to work with international NGO customers: Gavi, WHO, UNICEF; and Ministry of Health in many foreign countries.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid

Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 143, Phố Đốc Ngữ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

