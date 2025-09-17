Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 143 Đốc Ngữ, Ba Đình, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Requirement Analysis & Documentation

Elicit, analyze, and document business needs through interviews, workshops, and observations.

Develop clear Business Requirement Documents (BRDs), Functional Requirement Specifications (FRS), user stories, and process flows.

Identify gaps and propose solutions to ensure feasibility and alignment with organizational goals.

Stakeholder Engagement

Collaborate with CEO, Business Owner, IT Project Manager, domain experts, and field teams to capture and refine requirements.

Act as the primary contact for clarifying requirements during the project lifecycle.

Facilitate communication across technical and non-technical teams.

Agile Project Support

Contribute to backlog refinement and sprint planning by providing well-defined requirements and acceptance criteria.

Support the Product Owner in prioritizing features based on value and impact.

Participate actively in daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives.

Quality Assurance & Validation

Support QA in designing test scenarios and validating outcomes against requirements.

Facilitate User Acceptance Testing (UAT) with stakeholders and ensure traceability between requirements and delivered features.

Ensure documentation is updated to reflect changes and lessons learned.

Process Improvement

Analyze workflows and propose enhancements to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Provide feedback to improve digital product adoption and usability.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Business Administration, or related field.

Minimum 3 years of experience as a Business Analyst, preferably in digital health or technology projects.

Strong knowledge of requirements gathering, analysis, and documentation methods.

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum frameworks and experience working in cross-functional teams.

Excellent communication and facilitation skills in English (French is an advantage).

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills with attention to detail.

Ability to create process diagrams, user flows, and mockups using relevant tools.

Experience in global health or low- and middle-income country (LMIC) contexts is an asset.

Tại Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Two-month probation with 100% of net salary;

One-year contract with potential extension based on the working performance;

Performance review once per year;

Working time: 8:30 – 18:00, Monday – Friday (with flexibility);

Days Off: Saturday – Sunday; holidays, Tet in accordance with Vietnam Labour Law and Christmas day;

15 annual leaves;

A friendly, supportive, multi-cultural and open-minded working environment with full potential to challenge and develop your skill and mindset; and with colleagues come from different nations: Vietnam, France and African countries;

A chance to work with international NGO customers: Gavi, WHO, UNICEF; and Ministry of Health in many foreign countries.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid

