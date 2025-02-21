Tuyển Business Analyst Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd.
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Hồng Hà, 25 lý thường kiệt, Phố Lý Thường Kiệt, Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
(SENIOR) SALES/ BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE –
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced (Senior) Business Development Executive to develop our business that ensure compliance, promote safety awareness, and support our organization's quality and environmental standards.
Tasks – Activities – Responsibilities
• To Identify, develop and follow-up on new sales leads and prospects
• To conduct telesales to approach into enterprise’s community to finalize potential customers
• To define potential customers and conduct sales meeting
• To collect all accurate information of customers and issuing quoting/ contract
• To prepare for Proposal/Contract
• To ensure the target number of visiting of new prospects
• To achieve the target fixed by line Manager
• To follow up customers
• To Manage and follow up sales database
• To build, strengthen and optimize relationships with clients, prospects and partners
• To support preparing any tender, specific tasks will be assigned by line Manager case by case
• To maintain good relationship with current customers which are assigned by line manager
• To co-ordinate with operations departments when receiving any requirement from customers
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
