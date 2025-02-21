Tuyển Business Analyst Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

(SENIOR) SALES/ BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE –

We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced (Senior) Business Development Executive to develop our business that ensure compliance, promote safety awareness, and support our organization's quality and environmental standards.

Tasks – Activities – Responsibilities

• To Identify, develop and follow-up on new sales leads and prospects

• To conduct telesales to approach into enterprise’s community to finalize potential customers

• To define potential customers and conduct sales meeting

• To collect all accurate information of customers and issuing quoting/ contract

• To prepare for Proposal/Contract

• To ensure the target number of visiting of new prospects

• To achieve the target fixed by line Manager

• To follow up customers

• To Manage and follow up sales database

• To build, strengthen and optimize relationships with clients, prospects and partners

• To support preparing any tender, specific tasks will be assigned by line Manager case by case

• To maintain good relationship with current customers which are assigned by line manager

• To co-ordinate with operations departments when receiving any requirement from customers