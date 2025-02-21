Tuyển Business Analyst Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Analyst Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd.

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Hồng Hà, 25 lý thường kiệt, Phố Lý Thường Kiệt, Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

(SENIOR) SALES/ BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE –
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced (Senior) Business Development Executive to develop our business that ensure compliance, promote safety awareness, and support our organization's quality and environmental standards.
Tasks – Activities – Responsibilities
• To Identify, develop and follow-up on new sales leads and prospects
• To conduct telesales to approach into enterprise’s community to finalize potential customers
• To define potential customers and conduct sales meeting
• To collect all accurate information of customers and issuing quoting/ contract
• To prepare for Proposal/Contract
• To ensure the target number of visiting of new prospects
• To achieve the target fixed by line Manager
• To follow up customers
• To Manage and follow up sales database
• To build, strengthen and optimize relationships with clients, prospects and partners
• To support preparing any tender, specific tasks will be assigned by line Manager case by case
• To maintain good relationship with current customers which are assigned by line manager
• To co-ordinate with operations departments when receiving any requirement from customers

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd.

Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 4/F, E-town 1 Building, 364 Cong Hoa St., Ward 13, Tan Binh Dist., HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

