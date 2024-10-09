Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công ty Cổ phần Seadent làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Seadent
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/10/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Seadent

Kinh doanh/Bán hàng

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại Công ty Cổ phần Seadent

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 13 Đặng Tất, phường Tân Định, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Product/Group Product Management:
- Develop and manage the product portfolio within the assigned Group
- Evaluate and analyze the business performance of each product, propose new products, and eliminate underperforming ones. (Product Lifecycle management)
- Negotiate and implement direct support policies with suppliers to enhance product effectiveness and competitiveness in the market.
2. Business and Marketing Strategy:
- Develop and execute business and marketing strategies for the assigned Product/Group Product to ensure growth in market share and coverage.
- Plan and implement promotional and advertising campaigns to drive sales.
- Evaluate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and adjust plans to enhance the business performance.
3. Market and Competitor Analysis:
- Research the market, analyze trends, and evaluate competitor activities.
- Prepare reports and provide strategic recommendations to improve the Product‘s position in the market.
4. Customer/Partner Relationship Management:
- Build and maintain strong relationships with key customers and strategic partners.
- Identify and develop strategic relationships: Explore and identify potential partnerships with organizations, schools, and industry associations.
5. Cross-team Coordination:
- Collaborate closely with teams such as sales, logistics, and finance to ensure the effective execution of business and marketing plans.
- Work alongside the sales team to provide training and support aimed at enhancing salesforce effectiveness, ensuring they are well-equipped with the necessary knowledge and tools to drive product success.
- Oversee timely execution of product procurement, inventory management, and related activities according to the strategic plan.
6. Team Management:
- Lead, train, and develop the staff within the Team.
- Evaluate employee performance and provide career development plans.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Marketing or a related field
- Experience in B2B Sales Management (>3 years) in Health Care industry is a plus
- Excellent negotiation, and communication skills
- Visionary with analytical & strategic thinking
- Expert communicator in both Vietnamese and English with impactful presentation abilities
- Effective partnership builder with influential communication skills, strong leadership and managerial capabilities
- Excellent interpersonal skills with positive attitude and maturity

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Seadent Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: Attractive salary and bonus
- Bonuses on Holidays and New Year, 13th-month salary, annual leave, social insurance and 24/24 accident insurance.
-
- Welfare policies: support for weddings, funerals, illness, etc.
- Annual health check-up, Team Building.
- Dynamic and professional environment working.
- Intensive training program
- Opportunities for promotions and career development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Seadent

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Seadent

Công ty Cổ phần Seadent

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 13 Đặng Tất, Phường Tân Định, Q. 1, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

