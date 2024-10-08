Tuyển Business Development Specialist thu nhập 15 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Etown Central, 11 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Craft and send introductory emails to overseas game developers to introduce our company and services.

Introduce our company to potential clients and manage relationships with overseas game developers.

Drive sales growth by maintaining existing client relationships and identifying new business opportunities within various market segments.

Identify and develop new business opportunities from new market segments, existing clients, and renewals.

Conduct market research to identify potential clients and understand market trends.

Regularly contact clients to assess their satisfaction with our services and gather feedback.

Record and manage all customer information in the customer portfolio report.

Plan weekly and monthly tasks for approval and adhere to the approved plans.

Develop strategies to retain clients and keep a close relationship with them.

Undertake other tasks as required by the Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Previous experience in sales is required; at least 3 years of experience in global market sales is essential. Experience within the gaming industry is highly preferred

Proficient in English

Strong customer service orientation with excellent negotiation, persuasion, presentation, and problem-solving skills

Ability to plan and execute online business development strategy

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, managing multiple tasks effectively

Capable of working under high pressure and meeting tight deadlines

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ONEUNIVERSE VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Full salary during the probation period, full participation in social insurance, annual health check-ups, and more

Enjoy a competitive income based on your abilities, with annual salary reviews

Work in a young and dynamic environment with opportunities for training and advancement, and regular team-building activities such as Team Activities and Workshops

Provided with optimal equipment for your work, and a fully equipped and comfortable workspace

Work form Monday to Friday (9AM - 6PM)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ONEUNIVERSE VN

