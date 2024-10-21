Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu

Mức lương 3 - 4 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà nhà AD Building, Số 15 ngõ 82 Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu

About us:

ICTS is a Vietnam-based software development boutique that focuses on cutting-edge technologies. We specialize in custom softwares for the companies who wish to optimize their productivity, to digitize their workflow or develop their e-commerce division. We also build mobile and web applications for SMBs (small and medium businesses) and Startups, helping them boost their revenues or visualize their idea into minimum viable and scalable products.

What you will do:

Source leads and opportunities that match with the company’s business development target. Assist in qualifying leads, identifying sales opportunities and following up using CRM systems Participate in the entire sales cycle from prospecting to closing the deals Prepare sales proposals to customers Assist sales executives in meeting with clients

Source leads and opportunities that match with the company’s business development target.

Assist in qualifying leads, identifying sales opportunities and following up using CRM systems

Participate in the entire sales cycle from prospecting to closing the deals

Prepare sales proposals to customers

Assist sales executives in meeting with clients

Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Last year students (but bachelor diploma is not a must). Motivated to follow the career path in B2B sales in IT. Having experience with Customer Service, Sales, and Account Management roles in any industries is a plus Strong organizational and interpersonal skills Good analytical and data-based mindset Capable of working independently as well as in a team environment English proficiency (4 skills)

Last year students (but bachelor diploma is not a must).

Motivated to follow the career path in B2B sales in IT.

Having experience with Customer Service, Sales, and Account Management roles in any industries is a plus

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills

Good analytical and data-based mindset

Capable of working independently as well as in a team environment

English proficiency (4 skills)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 4M VND gross/ month during internship + sales bonuses if the intern can bring new leads and customers. Internship duration: 6 months. The internship period can be shortened based on the performance review. The work performance during the internship will be the base assessment to upgrade to a full-time official contract later. Flexible working arrangements, 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM from Monday to Friday Participation in company clubs: Football Club, Badminton Club, Table Tennis Club, Movie Club, etc. Working in an English-speaking environment regularly Drama-free environment with enthusiastic support from colleagues. Each team member is respected and fairly evaluated based on their abilities Coffee and beverages always available in the office Participation in team-building activities four times a year, internal events, and annual sponsored trips (4 days 3 nights) organized by the company Support for internship confirmation letter Opportunity for official positions after 6 months with access to attractive company benefits

Salary: 4M VND gross/ month during internship + sales bonuses if the intern can bring new leads and customers.

Internship duration: 6 months. The internship period can be shortened based on the performance review. The work performance during the internship will be the base assessment to upgrade to a full-time official contract later.

Flexible working arrangements, 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM from Monday to Friday

Participation in company clubs: Football Club, Badminton Club, Table Tennis Club, Movie Club, etc.

Working in an English-speaking environment regularly

Drama-free environment with enthusiastic support from colleagues. Each team member is respected and fairly evaluated based on their abilities

Coffee and beverages always available in the office

Participation in team-building activities four times a year, internal events, and annual sponsored trips (4 days 3 nights) organized by the company

Support for internship confirmation letter

Opportunity for official positions after 6 months with access to attractive company benefits

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin