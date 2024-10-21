Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS
- Hà Nội: Toà nhà AD Building, Số 15 ngõ 82 Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu
About us:
ICTS is a Vietnam-based software development boutique that focuses on cutting-edge technologies. We specialize in custom softwares for the companies who wish to optimize their productivity, to digitize their workflow or develop their e-commerce division. We also build mobile and web applications for SMBs (small and medium businesses) and Startups, helping them boost their revenues or visualize their idea into minimum viable and scalable products.
What you will do:
Source leads and opportunities that match with the company’s business development target. Assist in qualifying leads, identifying sales opportunities and following up using CRM systems Participate in the entire sales cycle from prospecting to closing the deals Prepare sales proposals to customers Assist sales executives in meeting with clients
Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Last year students (but bachelor diploma is not a must).
Motivated to follow the career path in B2B sales in IT.
Having experience with Customer Service, Sales, and Account Management roles in any industries is a plus
Strong organizational and interpersonal skills
Good analytical and data-based mindset
Capable of working independently as well as in a team environment
English proficiency (4 skills)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: 4M VND gross/ month during internship + sales bonuses if the intern can bring new leads and customers.
Internship duration: 6 months. The internship period can be shortened based on the performance review. The work performance during the internship will be the base assessment to upgrade to a full-time official contract later.
Flexible working arrangements, 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM from Monday to Friday
Participation in company clubs: Football Club, Badminton Club, Table Tennis Club, Movie Club, etc.
Working in an English-speaking environment regularly
Drama-free environment with enthusiastic support from colleagues. Each team member is respected and fairly evaluated based on their abilities
Coffee and beverages always available in the office
Participation in team-building activities four times a year, internal events, and annual sponsored trips (4 days 3 nights) organized by the company
Support for internship confirmation letter
Opportunity for official positions after 6 months with access to attractive company benefits
