Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM

Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Đa Kao, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Generating and expanding potential clients and an active growth pipeline, as well as promoting the company’s services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives. Being able to analyze market trends and customer data to identify potential sales opportunities. Serve as the primary point of contact for HCN creators by assigning jobs and leading in creation of proposals. Manage sales target/budget and conduct all related reports. Prepare Client/Brand/Sellers acquisition and incubation plan, including but not limited to collaboration schemes and key guidelines to identify opportunities for improvement/optimization. Ensure the campaign is fully operational & processes are running smoothly including planning, executing, maintaining good relationships with partners. Work closely with diverse teams: Influencer partnership, Creative planners, etc. in a fast-paced environment to execute relevant tasks.
Generating and expanding potential clients and an active growth pipeline, as well as promoting the company’s services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives.
Being able to analyze market trends and customer data to identify potential sales opportunities.
Serve as the primary point of contact for HCN creators by assigning jobs and leading in creation of proposals.
Manage sales target/budget and conduct all related reports.
Prepare Client/Brand/Sellers acquisition and incubation plan, including but not limited to collaboration schemes and key guidelines to identify opportunities for improvement/optimization.
Ensure the campaign is fully operational & processes are running smoothly including planning, executing, maintaining good relationships with partners.
Work closely with diverse teams: Influencer partnership, Creative planners, etc. in a fast-paced environment to execute relevant tasks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in English communication skills From 02 years working experience in Creative Agency/ E-commerce environment or MCN’s client management experience Ability to find the client/brand as a Business Development and manage the client as the Account Management Strong understanding of social media platforms and social commerce landscape Familiarity with most forms of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies and working knowledge of when and how to apply them to a given client challenge Ability to work simultaneously across multiple clients and projects Excellent communication and presentation skills
Fluent in English communication skills
From 02 years working experience in Creative Agency/ E-commerce environment or MCN’s client management experience
Ability to find the client/brand as a Business Development and manage the client as the Account Management
Strong understanding of social media platforms and social commerce landscape
Familiarity with most forms of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies and working knowledge of when and how to apply them to a given client challenge
Ability to work simultaneously across multiple clients and projects
Excellent communication and presentation skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible working hours: 09h00 - 18h00; Work from home on Friday 100% salary + full insurance from the probation. 21 days annual leave, 14 days sick leave, 60 days hospitalisation leave. Laptop is provided Year-end bonus. Teambonding meals, teambuilding trips, annual health check.
Flexible working hours: 09h00 - 18h00; Work from home on Friday
100% salary + full insurance from the probation.
21 days annual leave, 14 days sick leave, 60 days hospitalisation leave.
Laptop is provided
Year-end bonus.
Teambonding meals, teambuilding trips, annual health check.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Văn phòng số 4-111, WeWork Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-development-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job222962
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TCS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TCS
8 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VIỆT BĂNG LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VIỆT BĂNG LONG
8 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sale Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI THÀNH PHÁT EXPRESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI THÀNH PHÁT EXPRESS
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Đại diện kinh doanh RESORTS INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu RESORTS INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY TNHH ALAHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ALAHA VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG MELOT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG MELOT VIỆT NAM
7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing La Vie Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận La Vie Limited Liability Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư - Dịch Vụ HumVentures làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư - Dịch Vụ HumVentures
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh BIDV Metlife Life Insurance LLC làm việc tại Bến Tre thu nhập Thỏa thuận BIDV Metlife Life Insurance LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH
Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Tin Việt Tiến làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Tin Việt Tiến
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Sakos làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Sakos
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty TNHH Xây dựng Hucons làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Xây dựng Hucons
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC TÂN TẠO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC TÂN TẠO
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI – DỊCH VỤ DĨNH THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI – DỊCH VỤ DĨNH THÀNH
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ
1 - 2 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 17 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
17 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm