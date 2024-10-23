Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Đa Kao, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Generating and expanding potential clients and an active growth pipeline, as well as promoting the company’s services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives.
Being able to analyze market trends and customer data to identify potential sales opportunities.
Serve as the primary point of contact for HCN creators by assigning jobs and leading in creation of proposals.
Manage sales target/budget and conduct all related reports.
Prepare Client/Brand/Sellers acquisition and incubation plan, including but not limited to collaboration schemes and key guidelines to identify opportunities for improvement/optimization.
Ensure the campaign is fully operational & processes are running smoothly including planning, executing, maintaining good relationships with partners.
Work closely with diverse teams: Influencer partnership, Creative planners, etc. in a fast-paced environment to execute relevant tasks.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluent in English communication skills
From 02 years working experience in Creative Agency/ E-commerce environment or MCN’s client management experience
Ability to find the client/brand as a Business Development and manage the client as the Account Management
Strong understanding of social media platforms and social commerce landscape
Familiarity with most forms of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies and working knowledge of when and how to apply them to a given client challenge
Ability to work simultaneously across multiple clients and projects
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Flexible working hours: 09h00 - 18h00; Work from home on Friday
100% salary + full insurance from the probation.
21 days annual leave, 14 days sick leave, 60 days hospitalisation leave.
Laptop is provided
Year-end bonus.
Teambonding meals, teambuilding trips, annual health check.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
