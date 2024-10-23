Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Đa Kao, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Generating and expanding potential clients and an active growth pipeline, as well as promoting the company’s services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives. Being able to analyze market trends and customer data to identify potential sales opportunities. Serve as the primary point of contact for HCN creators by assigning jobs and leading in creation of proposals. Manage sales target/budget and conduct all related reports. Prepare Client/Brand/Sellers acquisition and incubation plan, including but not limited to collaboration schemes and key guidelines to identify opportunities for improvement/optimization. Ensure the campaign is fully operational & processes are running smoothly including planning, executing, maintaining good relationships with partners. Work closely with diverse teams: Influencer partnership, Creative planners, etc. in a fast-paced environment to execute relevant tasks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in English communication skills From 02 years working experience in Creative Agency/ E-commerce environment or MCN’s client management experience Ability to find the client/brand as a Business Development and manage the client as the Account Management Strong understanding of social media platforms and social commerce landscape Familiarity with most forms of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies and working knowledge of when and how to apply them to a given client challenge Ability to work simultaneously across multiple clients and projects Excellent communication and presentation skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible working hours: 09h00 - 18h00; Work from home on Friday 100% salary + full insurance from the probation. 21 days annual leave, 14 days sick leave, 60 days hospitalisation leave. Laptop is provided Year-end bonus. Teambonding meals, teambuilding trips, annual health check.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM

