Tuyển C&B Specialist thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 82 Trần Huy Liệu, Phường 15, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In charge of timely payment of monthly salary, allowance, OT, Incentive, SHUI, PIT, final payment for employees;
Control employees time sheets/attendance and reconcile with payroll;
Follow-up of annual leave;
Process procedures of sickness, maternity, convalescence to Social Insurance Dept.;
Prepare and timely process required reports on the labor status to DOLISA and any other labor/Social Insurance related periodic reports as required by the law;
To apply for issuance PIT code for employees, register for dependent relief;
Handle PIT declaration and finalization with the HR Manager;
Maintain & always keep up-to-date the Personnel database and employees information;
Handle document processing for personnel changes in the company upon request (promotion, termination, transfer, salary adjustment, disciplinary measure...);
Handle general healthcare insurance claims;
Respond timely and follow-up with high level of customer service to the employees HR related issues;
Follow up staff performance appraisal; renewal of labor contracts, update of employees’ promotion, transfer, termination and exit interview;
Analyze compensation policies, new government regulations and prevailing wage rates to develop competitive compensation plan;
Support the yearly events such as team-building; year-end party, in-house training courses;
Other tasks as assigned by the HR Manager and/or BOM.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University Degree in related faculties or similar;
Experience in Education is a plus;
Minimum 2-3 year experience in HR & processing payroll, SHUI...in company size from 250 headcount;
High focus on details; Always strive to ensure 100% payroll accuracy;
Good communication and problem-solving skills
Experience using HRM Software is a plus
Good English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary
Mon-Fri, 9AM - 6PM, WFH policy
Ample room to grow professionally, in a global environment
Friendly work environment, no office politics
Experience the true startup spirit of a fast growing and well funded Silicon Valley startup
Opportunity to work on a mission that can transform the lives of 1.5 Billion language learners around the

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 82 Trần Huy Liệu, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

