Tuyển Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 60a Trường Sơn, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Accounting:

Managing Accounting team to be in charge of all general ledgers and accounting activities are in compliance with Vietnam’s tax and accounting regulations. Review monthly, quarterly, yearly financial statement reports (BS, PL, Cash flow...) to ensure the accuracy, timeliness and compliance with local accounting standards and regulatory requirements. Ensure proper reconciliation in terms of financial package and taxes. Review & approve taxation reports monthly, quarterly, and annually. Laise with internal, external auditors and tax officer. Directly report to Finance Manager and CEO.

C&B:

Managing Payroll team to ensure the monthly accurate payroll that follows the company’s KPI policies. Review and approve the SHUI & other reports.

Risk Management:

Participate in the projects with the internal audit to improve the financial operations and internal control. Prepare management reports and participate in other special projects as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or equivalent. At least 10 years of experience in auditing positions or accounting positions. About 5 years in the management positions. Strong knowledge in preparation of VAS reporting. Strong knowledge of Vietnam taxation and accounting with experience to deal with tax authorities. ACCA and CPA certificates are preferred. Good English

Tại Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance review, 13th, 14th-month pay. Laptop provided. Annual health check-ups. Open communication with passionate and experienced members. Challenging working environment. Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.