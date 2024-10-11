Tuyển Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/10/2024
Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY

Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Supervise and develop overall Finance and Accounting operations. Directly reports to GM, CFO. Responsible for Finance and Accounting reports such as Statutory, Tax, Cash flow, and relevant reports required by law. Responsible for drawing up and controlling budget. Effectively communicate with internal/external business partners to resolve issues.
Supervise and develop overall Finance and Accounting operations.
Directly reports to GM, CFO.
Responsible for Finance and Accounting reports such as Statutory, Tax, Cash flow, and relevant reports required by law.
Responsible for drawing up and controlling budget.
Effectively communicate with internal/external business partners to resolve issues.
Financial planning and analysis:
Prepare monthly consolidated management reports, analysis all financial information for the company. Prepare annual budget, performs monthly forecasts, and analyses variances. To oversee the cash management and cash flow planning prepared by the subordinate. Monitor and maintain adequate credit lines with the banks to support the Finance Controller or the Chief of Financial Officer in achieving company’s no liquidity problem. Prepare monthly cash flow statements and funding/loan forecast and submit to the Finance Controller or the Chief of Financial Officer for approval and ensure the accuracy of forecasting. Prepare daily, monthly cash flow reports and liquidity meeting presentation, funding analysis, and liquidity planning. Conduct ad-hoc business case, scenario modeling, and cost analysis. Review incentive bonus schemes and calculations
Prepare monthly consolidated management reports, analysis all financial information for the company.
Prepare annual budget, performs monthly forecasts, and analyses variances.
To oversee the cash management and cash flow planning prepared by the subordinate.
Monitor and maintain adequate credit lines with the banks to support the Finance Controller or the Chief of Financial Officer in achieving company’s no liquidity problem.
Prepare monthly cash flow statements and funding/loan forecast and submit to the Finance Controller or the Chief of Financial Officer for approval and ensure the accuracy of forecasting.
Prepare daily, monthly cash flow reports and liquidity meeting presentation, funding analysis, and liquidity planning.
Conduct ad-hoc business case, scenario modeling, and cost analysis.
Review incentive bonus schemes and calculations
Financial Accounting and Reporting:
To review payment, collection and GL entries prepared by the subordinate. Prepare general journal entries regarding fixed asset, depreciation, loans, prepaid expenses and other entries related to general accounting tasks. Responsible for timely and accurate monthly closing & quarterly corporate reporting. Ensure bank reconciliation on monthly basis and follow up un-reconciled items timely.
To review payment, collection and GL entries prepared by the subordinate.
Prepare general journal entries regarding fixed asset, depreciation, loans, prepaid expenses and other entries related to general accounting tasks.
Responsible for timely and accurate monthly closing & quarterly corporate reporting.
Ensure bank reconciliation on monthly basis and follow up un-reconciled items timely.
Audit, Banking, Tax and Compliance:
Liaise with auditors for annual and special audits. Verify monthly taxes declaration report such as: VAT, and other taxes, and ensure timely payment of tax obligations to the local tax department. Prepare the corporate income tax declaration. Respond to tax enquires from internal and external parties and if required involve internal or external professionals to assist in the process. Prepare monthly, yearly reports for the Department of Planning and Investment (DPI) and the statistical office. Prepare monthly report for the Vietnam State Bank and adhere to the submission deadline Ensure compliance with group’s policies & procedures and local tax and statutory requirements. Review and ensure internal controls are in place and working effectively – conduct reviews and checks using Risk Control Matrix and other tools. Ensure necessary documentation and records are in place, according to group guidelines and local statutory requirements.
Liaise with auditors for annual and special audits.
Verify monthly taxes declaration report such as: VAT, and other taxes, and ensure timely payment of tax obligations to the local tax department.
Prepare the corporate income tax declaration.
Respond to tax enquires from internal and external parties and if required involve internal or external professionals to assist in the process.
Prepare monthly, yearly reports for the Department of Planning and Investment (DPI) and the statistical office.
Prepare monthly report for the Vietnam State Bank and adhere to the submission deadline
Ensure compliance with group’s policies & procedures and local tax and statutory requirements.
Review and ensure internal controls are in place and working effectively – conduct reviews and checks using Risk Control Matrix and other tools.
Ensure necessary documentation and records are in place, according to group guidelines and local statutory requirements.
Process Improvement and Ad-hoc Tasks:
Other tasks assigned by his/her Financial Controller and Chief of Financial Officer. Provide training or supervision to the key executives and staff involved in workflow improvement, financial system includes Chart of accounts, costing, fixed assets, and all other relevant financial information. Ensure internal control systems are all in place
Other tasks assigned by his/her Financial Controller and Chief of Financial Officer.
Provide training or supervision to the key executives and staff involved in workflow improvement, financial system includes Chart of accounts, costing, fixed assets, and all other relevant financial information.
Ensure internal control systems are all in place

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor degree in Accounting related major Relevant experience 5 years working experience in accounting area, at least 2 years above supervisor experience Bravo software experience is a must Excellent Excel spread-sheeting skills Fluent English.
Bachelor degree in Accounting related major Relevant experience
5 years working experience in accounting area, at least 2 years above supervisor experience
Bravo software experience is a must
Excellent Excel spread-sheeting skills
Fluent English.

Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary in line with experience and capability. Promotion opportunities depend on performance Attractive commission when targets are achieved. Annual KPI evaluation for salary review. Social, health & unemployment insurance. Premium Healthcare insurance. Annual leave days: 12 days/year. Tuition fee discount for family members.
Competitive salary in line with experience and capability.
Promotion opportunities depend on performance
Attractive commission when targets are achieved.
Annual KPI evaluation for salary review.
Social, health & unemployment insurance.
Premium Healthcare insurance.
Annual leave days: 12 days/year.
Tuition fee discount for family members.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY

Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 44 Phan Khiêm Ích, P. Tân Phong, Quận 7, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-chief-accountant-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job210919
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trình dược viên Trường Đại Học Nguyễn Tất Thành làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trường Đại Học Nguyễn Tất Thành
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Dentium Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 700 USD Dentium Vietnam
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD FE CREDIT
1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Scientist Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trusting Social
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd.
600 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing O M L LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1 USD O M L LTD.
900 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CJ CGV Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Asia Ingredients Group làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Asia Ingredients Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Rebel Corporation Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Rebel Corporation Vietnam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Đại Học FPT TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Đại Học FPT TP.HCM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH KEYTAKA VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KEYTAKA VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUWATER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRUWATER VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty CP Vinaconex 25 làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Vinaconex 25
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẮC TÍN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẮC TÍN
14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Phát triển Aroma làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phát triển Aroma
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Môi Trường Toàn Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Môi Trường Toàn Việt
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUVIRON VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUVIRON VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
12 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC NHÀ ĐẠI PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC NHÀ ĐẠI PHÁT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MASAN MEATLIFE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MASAN MEATLIFE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI TRƯỜNG AN SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI TRƯỜNG AN SÀI GÒN
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 USD CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI
18 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm