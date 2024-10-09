Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 39 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 39 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà nhà Geleximco - 36 P. Hoàng Cầu, Ô Chợ Dừa, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 20 - 39 Triệu

We are looking for a Data Analyst (DA) as a gatekeeper for an organization’s data so stakeholders can understand data and use it to make strategic business decisions. You will take responsibility for managing our master data set, developing reports, and troubleshooting data issues. To do well in this role you need an excellent eye for detail, experience as a data analyst, and a deep understanding of popular data analysis tools and databases.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand business challenges, and define the optimal analytical approach. Communicating findings and recommendations and collaborating with other partners. Work with a variety of data sources - extracting knowledge and actionable information from massive datasets. Analyze broad data sets and provide actionable insights to solve critical business problems. Gather requirements from different business units and translate that into actionable insights. Ability to build and maintain automated analytics dashboards, metric reports, and data visualizations. Communicate and present technical information with non-technical team members and stakeholders. Strong ability to troubleshoot and resolve data issues. Support the business with ad hoc reporting. Collaborate with engineering and product development teams. Provide technical sharing/training to team members.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 39 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor/Master/Ph.D’s degree in a related field (data analytics, statistics, mathematics, computer science). Based in Hanoi. We do not require you to communicate well in English, we just need good English reading and writing skills. Proficient with PHP/Python, or other programming languages. At least 3 years of experience in data analysis. Excellent analytical and organizational skills. Problem-solving orientation. Demonstrated ability to apply modern data exploration and visualization techniques to deliver actionable insights. A can-do teammate who is willing to roll up their sleeves and do whatever is needed to deliver quality analysis. That means at times you will wear different hats and be a problem digger, data analyzer, auditor, report maker, and chief communicator of solutions. Experience with key BI tools such as PowerBI or Tableau is a plus. Knowledge of regression, decision trees, clustering and other basic modeling techniques is an asset. Have the experience to build and optimize the performance of Data Warehouse on AWS Cloud and Data Models (ER, Dimension model and Data Vaults) for Data Analytics Proficiency in SQL

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Starting Salary: 20M-39M/month. Probation period: 2 months and you will receive 100% of your official salary during your probation. 12 days of annual leave, insurance according to Vietnamese labor law, and participation in classy internal activities of the company. Working time: 8 hours/day from Monday to Friday (9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the office). Office Address: 7th Floor, Geleximco Building, 36 Hoang Cau, Cho Dua, Dong Da, Ha Noi. Project bonus and salary review according to the work quality. Opportunity to travel and on-site work in the US. Working with major carriers in the US.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL

