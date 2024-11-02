Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH THE ONE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH THE ONE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH THE ONE VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH THE ONE VIETNAM

Công nghệ Thông tin

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE ONE VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Thiên Phước phường 9 Tân Bình, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Create designs for web, mobile, using responsive design and across key browser types.
- Conceptualizing and implementing creative ideas for websites, as well as creating visual elements that are in line with our need.
- Provide UI architecture, interface, and interaction flow of web applications.
- Other design materials at the request of the company;
- Coordinate with PHP Developers to build websites, visual materials for online marketing programs

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- English
- Bachelor's degree in Related disciplines
Skills:
- Proficiency in a variety of design tools including Adobe Creative Suite, Figma
- Excellent HTML and CSS knowledge.
- A good understanding of UX/UI.
- Experience of responsive and mobile design.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE ONE VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: Negotiable based on experience and track records
- A friendly, dynamic and professional environment with great chances to learn new skills and gain valuable experience
- Annual leave, insurance following Vietnam Law and as company’s regulation (social insurance and health care insurance, etc.)
- Periodic and regular evaluations for salary raises in accordance with performances (including review salary, recognize employee’s efforts and identify development/improvement needs)
- Outdoor activities with company support: company trip, birthday gift, mid-autumn gift, 13th-month salary, Year-end party, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE ONE VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THE ONE VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH THE ONE VIETNAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 40 Thiên Phước, phường 9, Tân Bình, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-chuyen-vien-thiet-ke-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job239711
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN VĂN HÓA CÔNG NGHỆ INTERNET ATG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN VĂN HÓA CÔNG NGHỆ INTERNET ATG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TOTAL PARKING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TOTAL PARKING
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Truyền thông Quảng cáo MAC Việt Nam (MCV Corporation) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Truyền thông Quảng cáo MAC Việt Nam (MCV Corporation)
Tới 1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH XÓM MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XÓM MEDIA
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĐỊA ỐC MGV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĐỊA ỐC MGV
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY TNHH SX-TM-XD KYODO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SX-TM-XD KYODO
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH JOYCO RETAIL OPERATIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH JOYCO RETAIL OPERATIONS
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sen Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sen Group
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI IN BAO BÌ MINH GIA PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI IN BAO BÌ MINH GIA PHÁT
5 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phầm Nexa Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phầm Nexa Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Flash Commerce Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Flash Commerce Việt Nam
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công ty Cổ Phần Ameriver Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Ameriver Việt Nam
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Wanyi Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Wanyi Vietnam
10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH XNK THỰC PHẨM BÌNH MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XNK THỰC PHẨM BÌNH MINH
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TRÍ LỰC VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TRÍ LỰC VIỆT
10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE VINA INTERNATIONAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE VINA INTERNATIONAL
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Thuơng Mại Cao Đại Tín làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thuơng Mại Cao Đại Tín
8 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV LQ International - Trung Tâm Trang Trí Ngoại Thất Urban Garden làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH MTV LQ International - Trung Tâm Trang Trí Ngoại Thất Urban Garden
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Elipsport làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công ty TNHH Elipsport
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV LQ International - Trung Tâm Trang Trí Ngoại Thất Urban Garden làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH MTV LQ International - Trung Tâm Trang Trí Ngoại Thất Urban Garden
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ PHONG VŨ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ PHONG VŨ
22 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Aeon Fantasy Vietnam Co.,ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 35 Triệu Aeon Fantasy Vietnam Co.,ltd.
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Family Medical Practice làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Family Medical Practice
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận LR-TEK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research A France Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận A France Pharmaceutical Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Capgemini Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Capgemini Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm