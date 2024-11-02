Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH THE ONE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Thiên Phước phường 9 Tân Bình, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc

- Create designs for web, mobile, using responsive design and across key browser types.

- Conceptualizing and implementing creative ideas for websites, as well as creating visual elements that are in line with our need.

- Provide UI architecture, interface, and interaction flow of web applications.

- Other design materials at the request of the company;

- Coordinate with PHP Developers to build websites, visual materials for online marketing programs

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- English

- Bachelor's degree in Related disciplines

Skills:

- Proficiency in a variety of design tools including Adobe Creative Suite, Figma

- Excellent HTML and CSS knowledge.

- A good understanding of UX/UI.

- Experience of responsive and mobile design.

Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: Negotiable based on experience and track records

- A friendly, dynamic and professional environment with great chances to learn new skills and gain valuable experience

- Annual leave, insurance following Vietnam Law and as company’s regulation (social insurance and health care insurance, etc.)

- Periodic and regular evaluations for salary raises in accordance with performances (including review salary, recognize employee’s efforts and identify development/improvement needs)

- Outdoor activities with company support: company trip, birthday gift, mid-autumn gift, 13th-month salary, Year-end party, etc.)

