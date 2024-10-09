Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Artemis, số 3 Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc

Why we’re looking for you

We are looking for a young and talented person to join our team and execute the various types of activities relating to our Internal Communication. To be successful in this role, you should have experience with digital publishing, recruitment marketing and event organizing. You will work closely with the HR team to organize internal events to improve our employees’ engagement and simultaneously also promote our employer brands on multiple recruitment platforms to attract potential candidates.

You’ll do

Ensure organizational initiatives and projects are successfully communicated to employees and stakeholders. Plan, edit and write content for a variety of internal communications mediums, such as a staff intranet, monthly magazine, or regular email bulletin, etc. You may also be required to work on the layout of content. Responsible for the content of communication articles on the internal communication system, website, facebook fanpage,.... Plan and execute monthly/annual/special events (Radio, Happy Day, Summer Vacation, Year End Party, Mid-Autumn Festival, Company Wide Meeting,.....) Manage and build IC’s vendor system Plan and decorate office for special occasions, manage inventory of decorations Other tasks assigned by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You have...

University/Bachelor’s degree, prefer major in Marketing, Human Resources, Communication At least 2+ years of experience in internal communication roles Good English Communication skill and writing skill Excellent writing, editing and proofreading skills Excellent communication, event organizing, time management Strong presentation and voiceover skills Creative, result-oriented, user-focused Fast-learner, hardworking, open for challenges Talented in MC, singing, dancing, handmade,...

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We offer

Salary range: Negotiate Performance review: 2 times per year Yearly Salary Package: 13th-month salary bonus + Performance bonus: up to 3 months. Lunch meal + Parking fees provided. 12 remote working days/ year. 12 annual leaves/ year. Bonus on birthday, 30/4&1/5, 2/9. Social insurance & Health insurance for team members. Annual Health Checkup at the top clinic in Vietnam. Weekly shoulder massage treatment. Annual team building: summer trip, many indoor and outdoor activities such as soccer club, swimming club, cycling club...

Why you’ll love working here

Collaborative and supportive environment Boost your career to the next level Young and passionate colleagues. Professional and creative office view. Clear & Scientific Agile Framework on the whole company workflow & culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE

