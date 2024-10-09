Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
- Hà Nội: Tòa Artemis, số 3 Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu
Why we’re looking for you
We are looking for a young and talented person to join our team and execute the various types of activities relating to our Internal Communication. To be successful in this role, you should have experience with digital publishing, recruitment marketing and event organizing. You will work closely with the HR team to organize internal events to improve our employees’ engagement and simultaneously also promote our employer brands on multiple recruitment platforms to attract potential candidates.
You’ll do
Ensure organizational initiatives and projects are successfully communicated to employees and stakeholders. Plan, edit and write content for a variety of internal communications mediums, such as a staff intranet, monthly magazine, or regular email bulletin, etc. You may also be required to work on the layout of content. Responsible for the content of communication articles on the internal communication system, website, facebook fanpage,.... Plan and execute monthly/annual/special events (Radio, Happy Day, Summer Vacation, Year End Party, Mid-Autumn Festival, Company Wide Meeting,.....) Manage and build IC’s vendor system Plan and decorate office for special occasions, manage inventory of decorations Other tasks assigned by Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University/Bachelor’s degree, prefer major in Marketing, Human Resources, Communication At least 2+ years of experience in internal communication roles Good English Communication skill and writing skill Excellent writing, editing and proofreading skills Excellent communication, event organizing, time management Strong presentation and voiceover skills Creative, result-oriented, user-focused Fast-learner, hardworking, open for challenges Talented in MC, singing, dancing, handmade,...
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary range: Negotiate Performance review: 2 times per year Yearly Salary Package: 13th-month salary bonus + Performance bonus: up to 3 months. Lunch meal + Parking fees provided. 12 remote working days/ year. 12 annual leaves/ year. Bonus on birthday, 30/4&1/5, 2/9. Social insurance & Health insurance for team members. Annual Health Checkup at the top clinic in Vietnam. Weekly shoulder massage treatment. Annual team building: summer trip, many indoor and outdoor activities such as soccer club, swimming club, cycling club...
Why you’ll love working here
Collaborative and supportive environment Boost your career to the next level Young and passionate colleagues. Professional and creative office view. Clear & Scientific Agile Framework on the whole company workflow & culture.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
