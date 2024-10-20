Tuyển Biên phiên dịch FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lô 3, Đường Sáng Tạo, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Translation and Interpretation:

Translate documents, emails, presentations, and other materials from Japanese to Vietnamese and vice versa. Provide real-time interpretation during meetings, video calls, or presentations involving Japanese-speaking clients or colleagues.

Communication Facilitation:

Act as a communication bridge between Japanese-speaking clients, partners, and internal teams. Assist in translating complex technical or business concepts to ensure clear and effective communication between Japanese clients and local teams.

Documentation Support:

Ensure that all technical and non-technical documents are translated accurately and meet the project requirements. Create and maintain glossaries or translation memory tools to ensure consistency across translations.

Liaison Role:

Collaborate closely with project managers and other team members to understand project requirements and deadlines. Handle communications with Japanese clients regarding project updates, feedback, or concerns, ensuring smooth interactions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Over 2 years of experience as a Japanese Communicator. Japanese language proficiency: N2 or higher (strong communication skills are essential). Deep understanding of Japanese work culture and communication etiquette. Prior experience in a similar Comtor or translator role, especially in a tech or business environment, is a plus. Excellent time management, attention to detail, and organizational skills. Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet deadlines. Familiarity with specific industry terms, such as technology, finance, or manufacturing, can be an advantage.

Tại FPT IS Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary. Performance based award. Salary: Very competitive. "FPT care" health insurance provided by PJICO and is exclusive for FPT employees. Have a chance to go Onsite short-term or long-term. Young and dynamic working environment. Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training. Opportunity to approach newest technology trends. Exciting leisure: sport and art events (football club, family day...). Company's labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT IS Pro Company

