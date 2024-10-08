Tuyển Content Creators thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 2, ngõ 149K, Lê Duẩn, P.Cửa Nam, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

1. Content Creation (70%)

Brainstorm with internal team to develop the concept, detailed content outlines, content direction, and strategies for effective contents; Produce accurate, clear, and consistent communication messages to highlight our works/ campaigns via different communications channels (Facebook, Youtuve, Insta, Tiktok, Google, Websites, publications, etc.); Provide creative ideas and content for communities such as daily/campaign/online events following direction plan and audience insight; Ensure the accurate language for contents (including grammatical mistakes, copyright...); Stay up to date with social media trends, tools, and best practices; implement new strategies to drive continuous improvement; Writing, editing, and distributing content, including viral contents, video content, audio content, creative content, website content and other marketing material that communicates the campaign’s activities; Coordinating with graphic designers/agencies; developing communication materials; Contacting and coordinating with social media partners/ KOLs/ KOCs; Work from brief to final execution; Establishing style guides that specify the writing style and tone needed to create engaging content; Developing a solid understanding of the target audience through online and traditional market research;

2. Community Management, Reports & Analysis (20%)

Overseeing online media mining, ensuring all the inbox, comments, messages in control during the campaign; Work closely with other teams to establish campaign objectives, complete tasks, identify and solve problems for contributing significantly to growth targets; Support in moderating the influencer’s presence on all platforms (if any); Track and report on social media insights (traffic, engagement, shares, conversion rates); Analyze and evaluate the effectiveness of each content and campaign based on the channel’s data/audiences’ feedback;

3. Other Duties (10%)

Supporting in crisis management: detecting the early signs of crisis, identifying the problem areas, prepare a crisis management plan which works best during emergency situations, help the organization come out of tough times and also prepare it for the future; Performs other tasks as assigned by the direct Manager/ CEO.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Highly proficient in writing, especially video content and storytelling skills; Experience requirement: At least 2-3 years in social content creation in a professional capacity; Compelling portfolio of work over a wide range of creative projects Creative thinking and innovative approach to content creation; Great team player who is open to constructive feedback; Experience with AI-driven tools (e.g., ChatGPT) for content ideation and creation. Deep understanding of current and emerging digital trends across all platforms. Thorough knowledge of digital channels and creative opportunities. Proficiency in content management systems and social media platforms. Ability to work under pressure with a proactive, self-organizing approach. High attention to detail and strong content planning skills. Experience in the wellness industry or luxury F&B services is an advantage.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Barbaard Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 15-20M based on experience plus 13th month salary. Meal allowance: 40,000 VND per working day. 20 days of paid leave per year. 20% discount on company products and 50% staff discount on all F&B services for your personal consumption.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Barbaard

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.