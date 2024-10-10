Tuyển IT phần mềm BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu

Mức lương 3 - 5 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa nhà Viwaseen 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 3 - 5 Triệu

Update eCommerce and Shopify news to produce content Research the company’s services and come up with ideas to build product content Develop various kinds of content supporting for services Optimize available services content to make it more effective Execute additional tasks as requested

Với Mức Lương 3 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Junior/Senior students Fluency in English, especially Reading and Writing Skills Passion for Online Marketing and expectation to develop intensive skills in Content Marketing Interest in eCommerce and Information Technology start-up environment Hard-working, active and able to work under high-pressure Good teamwork skills Prefer candidates having SEO knowledge

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 3.500.000 – 5.000.000VNĐ/month Working hours: 40h/week Get involved in a complete Online Marketing process, especially Content Marketing Get trained about tools such as Google Analytics, Web Master tool, Facebook advertisements... Have the opportunity to learn more about SEO on page and off page. Working in a youthful and professional environment. 90% of members are 9x, we always support each other. Join many activities: team building, picnics, travel, and other social activities, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

