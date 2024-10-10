Tuyển IT phần mềm BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại BSS Group
- Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa nhà Viwaseen 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 3 - 5 Triệu
Update eCommerce and Shopify news to produce content
Research the company’s services and come up with ideas to build product content
Develop various kinds of content supporting for services
Optimize available services content to make it more effective
Execute additional tasks as requested
Với Mức Lương 3 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Junior/Senior students
Fluency in English, especially Reading and Writing Skills
Passion for Online Marketing and expectation to develop intensive skills in Content Marketing
Interest in eCommerce and Information Technology start-up environment
Hard-working, active and able to work under high-pressure
Good teamwork skills
Prefer candidates having SEO knowledge
Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: 3.500.000 – 5.000.000VNĐ/month
Working hours: 40h/week
Get involved in a complete Online Marketing process, especially Content Marketing
Get trained about tools such as Google Analytics, Web Master tool, Facebook advertisements...
Have the opportunity to learn more about SEO on page and off page.
Working in a youthful and professional environment. 90% of members are 9x, we always support each other.
Join many activities: team building, picnics, travel, and other social activities, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
