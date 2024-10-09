Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 60a Trường Sơn, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu

Manage and develop the company’s social media channels, including Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, etc. Build content strategies that align with target customer audiences. Strong Ads writing skill on popular platform: Google, Facebook, LinkedIn,... Create and manage a social media posting schedule. Monitor and report the performance of social media campaigns/platform. Build and manage communities for attracting & nurturing customers Collaborate with the marketing team to align with multi-channel marketing strategies.

Manage and develop the company’s social media channels, including Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, etc.

Build content strategies that align with target customer audiences.

Strong Ads writing skill on popular platform: Google, Facebook, LinkedIn,...

Create and manage a social media posting schedule.

Monitor and report the performance of social media campaigns/platform.

Build and manage communities for attracting & nurturing customers

Collaborate with the marketing team to align with multi-channel marketing strategies.

Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, Communications, or related fields. At least 3-4 years of experience in social media management. In-depth knowledge of social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, ... Strong content creation and effective communication skills. At least 2 years of experience in social media for B2B is required Teamwork skills and the ability to work under pressure. Portfolio is a plus

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, Communications, or related fields.

At least 3-4 years of experience in social media management.

In-depth knowledge of social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, ...

Strong content creation and effective communication skills.

At least 2 years of experience in social media for B2B is required

Teamwork skills and the ability to work under pressure.

Portfolio is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary upto 15 mil gross and benefits package. Opportunity to work with a dynamic and collaborative team. Competitive salary and performance review, 13th, 14th-month pay. Laptop provided. Annual health check-ups. Open communication with passionate and experienced members. Challenging working environment. Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party...

Salary upto 15 mil gross and benefits package.

Opportunity to work with a dynamic and collaborative team.

Competitive salary and performance review, 13th, 14th-month pay.

Laptop provided.

Annual health check-ups.

Open communication with passionate and experienced members.

Challenging working environment.

Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin