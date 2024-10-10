Tuyển IT phần mềm BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 500 USD

Mức lương Từ 500 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Are you a driven individual with a passion for managing websites, boosting traffic, and driving conversions? If you have a background in SEO and content marketing for the B2B market and are ready to take charge of a website from planning to execution, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

BSS Group is building an eCommerce service site that focuses on comparing different eCommerce platforms, offering tips to start successful online stores, and providing insights into the latest eCommerce trends. We are seeking a Website Manager to spearhead our strategy, meet our traffic and conversion targets, and bring our 5-year vision to fruition.

AS A WEBSITE MANAGER, YOU WILL:

Receive KPIs from the Director and work towards achieving them Analyze the market and competitors to inform strategic decisions Develop quarterly plans to achieve traffic and conversion objectives Create a keyword strategy and identify topics clusters Configure the WordPress site to optimize SEO, enhance user experience, and improve conversion rates Independently produce high-quality content or review content from freelancers Build a network of high-quality backlinks to improve Google ranking and drive traffic Audit and analyze content effectiveness, providing optimization recommendations Collaborate with SEO and tech experts to ensure the site aligns with best practices

Với Mức Lương Từ 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 1 years of experience in SEO or content marketing in the B2B industry Performance-focused mindset A willingness to explore, adapt, and persevere Experience in setting marketing plans and managing marketing projects Ability to independently research and curate information from reputable sources, including competitor analysis skills to devise effective marketing strategies Demonstrated success in creating content or leading freelance teams to produce content that boosts conversions through persuasive writing, effective CTAs, or similar strategies Proficiency in SEO copywriting with a strong understanding of incorporating SEO techniques into content creation Hands-on experience with analytics and SEO tools such as Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Ahrefs, etc. Knowledge of various eCommerce platforms is a plus Experience in executing successful link-building campaigns is highly advantageous

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Starting from $500/month with performance rewards, reviewed every 6 months 5-day workweek (Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:45 PM) Youthful and inclusive environment (95% are 9x and 2k) Agile and drama-free working environment that respects differences and focuses on human development Opportunities to participate in clubs: Football, running, game, etc. Team-building events, picnics, and summer trips Scenic office on 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, and 20th floors. Free access to tea and coffee. 13.5 days of annual absence (12 days in accordance with the law + 1.5 days company trip) Social and health insurance in accordance with the Vietnam Labor Code Birthday gifts, seniority allowance, course & certificate coverage

If you’re a results-driven individual with a background in SEO or content marketing, we want you to join our team as a Website Manager and lead our affiliate website to success. Apply now and be a part of our journey!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

