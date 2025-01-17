Tuyển Content Writer BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 1 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 48 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương Đến 1 Triệu

Are you a passionate & creative writer who loves technology and business?

BSS Group is looking for English content freelancers to help with a backlog of educational content on B2B, retail, and eCommerce.

We’re currently looking for Vietnamese freelancers who have experience in writing high-quality website content only.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Provide our website readers with 100% original, interesting, easy-to-read, and SEO-friendly content.

Research and create outline for a pre-approved topic

Write full content and create media based on the approved outline

Optimize your article following SEO best practices and our guidelines

We’ll provide the topic, keyword list, and article requirements. The word count ranges from 2,000–3,500.

HOW YOU'LL WORK WITH BSS GROUP

We’ll send you the topic, requirements, as well as the price for the article.

You’ll send the full draft to us. Please check for AI match, plagiarism, grammar, and readability before sending.

BSS Group will review your draft to make sure it meets our quality standards and aligns with our brand styles. We will provide feedback that you can use to revise your article. We’re committed to excellence, so expect up to 3 revisions to ensure top-quality content.

Once we’ve approved of the final draft, BSS Group will publish and distribute the content.

You’ll be paid monthly based on the number of approved articles and their prices.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Excellent English writing, editing, and proofreading skills

Experience doing research and writing about complex topics in a clear and engaging way

Intermediate SEO knowledge, especially on-page SEO

Ability to research and write in-depth content about topics related to B2B, Retail, and eCommerce

Familiar with plagiarism and AI writing check tools

INTERESTED IN JOINING US?

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Remote working

You’ll receive up to 260đ per word based on your expertise, around VND 1,000,000/blog post.

up to 260đ per word

VND 1,000,000/blog post

Learn about how an e-commerce website works.

Learn new Marketing knowledge & trends

We’ll work on 2-3 revisions for each blog post to ensure top-notch quality.

2-3 revisions

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin