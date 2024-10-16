Tuyển Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành Công ty TNHH BTASKEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành Tại Công ty TNHH BTASKEE
- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà HQ
- 09 Trần Não, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As the Customer Service Manager, your responsibilities will include:
● Enhancing the customer service experience to foster customer engagement and drive organic growth;
● Providing oversight to the customer service teams, ensuring their effective performance;
● Developing service procedures, policies, and standards to uphold quality;
● Maintaining accurate records and documenting customer service activities and discussions;
● Analyzing statistics and preparing accurate reports for performance evaluation;
● Training and managing Customer Service Assistants and Representatives, fostering their professional development;
● Setting customer satisfaction targets and collaborating with the team to consistently achieve them;
● Interacting with customers daily, addressing inquiries and guiding them towards relevant services;
● Designing customer loyalty programs to enhance revenue and improve client retention;
● Establishing customer service policies and procedures to streamline operations;
● Staying up-to-date with advancements in the customer service field to implement relevant improvements and strategies.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● Experience: Proven working experience as a Customer Service Manager, Retail Manager or Assistant Manager;
● Experience in providing customer service support;
● Excellent knowledge of management methods and techniques;
● Working knowledge of customer service software, databases and tools;
● Awareness of industry’s latest technology trends and applications;
● Ability to think strategically and to lead;
● Strong client-facing and communication skills;
● Advanced troubleshooting and multi-tasking skills;
● Customer service orientation.
Tại Công ty TNHH BTASKEE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
● Package Salary: 13 months of salary;
● Performance reviews twice a year;
● Premium health care Package for all employee;
● Social, health & unemployment insurance ;
● Annual leave days: 12 days/year;
● Work from home: 3 days/ month;
● Company trip, team building;
● Advantage benefit: Receive 10 hours/month of in-house cleaning services through Btaskee, help you to prioritize relaxation and self-care.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH BTASKEE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI