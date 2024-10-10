Tuyển Customer Service Staff thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Apartmnet No. 07, Thu Thiem Lakeview 1, No. 19, To Huu Street, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Create and check all documents relating to export, import

• Check commodity, HS code and C/O

• Contact carrier, sub - contractor to get quotation

• Directly support customers: receive booking, book carrier, handle goods to make sure it will follow customers’ plan and schedule

• Supervise the export and logistics

• Make weekly and monthly report

• Implement all tasks relating to Export

• Other tasks assigned by the Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• More than 03-year experience with the same position

• Good English in 4 skills (work directly with foreign Manager)

• Proficiency in computer applications (Microsoft office, Excel, PowerPoint.. etc.)

• Having rich knowledge in Export and Logistics

• Good communication skill, teamwork and good working manner, good working attitude and comply strictly to Company’s Regulations

• Be diligent, responsible, careful and can work under pressure

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN OMORI KAISOTEN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary + bonus based on performance and contribution. (Will be discussed at interview) - Health insurance and Social insurance regulated by Vietnam Labor Law. (100% gross salary)

- 13th salary

- Company trip

- Other benefits as the Finance Policy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN OMORI KAISOTEN VIỆT NAM

