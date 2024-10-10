Tuyển Customer Service Staff thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN OMORI KAISOTEN VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Apartmnet No. 07, Thu Thiem Lakeview 1, No. 19, To Huu Street, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Create and check all documents relating to export, import
• Check commodity, HS code and C/O
• Contact carrier, sub - contractor to get quotation
• Directly support customers: receive booking, book carrier, handle goods to make sure it will follow customers’ plan and schedule
• Supervise the export and logistics
• Make weekly and monthly report
• Implement all tasks relating to Export
• Other tasks assigned by the Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good English in 4 skills (work directly with foreign Manager)
• Proficiency in computer applications (Microsoft office, Excel, PowerPoint.. etc.)
• Having rich knowledge in Export and Logistics
• Good communication skill, teamwork and good working manner, good working attitude and comply strictly to Company’s Regulations
• Be diligent, responsible, careful and can work under pressure
Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN OMORI KAISOTEN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- 13th salary
- Company trip
- Other benefits as the Finance Policy
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN OMORI KAISOTEN VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI