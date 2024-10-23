Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS GIA LINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS GIA LINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS GIA LINH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS GIA LINH

Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS GIA LINH

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 2, 177 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, , Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

- Manage daily booking from shippers and communicate with agents to get the approval for cargo shipping
- Propose options (rate, schedule) to agents.
- Co-operate daily with Shipping Line to reserve space with correct routing, service, contract as per SOP
- Release booking to vendors timely and follow up vessel change/cut off time and support when vendor ask
- Booking creation in specified system, update report for daily monitor and Team Leader for specific accounts (if require)
- Customer relationship (external & internal), work with customers and vendors to provide the best service and handle shipments smoothly
- Follow SOP and requirement from agents and keep contact oversea agents until the shipment is delivered at destination
- Co-operate well with Documentation and proactive communication with customers and agents regarding rate, space, equipment, vessel change...
- Ensure the daily excellent service provided and reduce risk and potential claims or unexpected issues
- Other tasks are arranged by Team Leader.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years working experience in Logistics/Freight Forwarder. Good experience sea freight
At least 2 years working experience
Graduated from College/University of Economics, Trade, Foreign Trade, Logistics, Import-Export or relevant field
Good command of spoken & written English
Good PC skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS GIA LINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation salary: 100%
Salary: As per experience and qualification
All benefits as per Labor law
Professional, dynamic working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS GIA LINH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS GIA LINH

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS GIA LINH

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, 177 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP.HCM, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-customer-service-thu-nhap-15-20-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job222689
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Brushie Official
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Brushie Official làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Brushie Official
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 97 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 31/03/2026
Hà Nội Còn 187 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Tuyển Buồng phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Long An Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Cho Thuê Tài Chính Ngân Hàng Sài Gòn Thương Tín - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Thu hồi nợ Công ty TNHH MTV Cho Thuê Tài Chính Ngân Hàng Sài Gòn Thương Tín - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Cho Thuê Tài Chính Ngân Hàng Sài Gòn Thương Tín - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kho Công ty TNHH thời trang ANIMA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH thời trang ANIMA Việt Nam
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO - TƯ VẤN - TỔ CHỨC BIỂU DIỄN KHÁNH THI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO - TƯ VẤN - TỔ CHỨC BIỂU DIỄN KHÁNH THI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT KV HOUSE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT KV HOUSE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Hàn Rebel Corporation Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Rebel Corporation Vietnam
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THIẾT KẾ & XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THIẾT KẾ & XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH XANH
1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH ELE FUTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ELE FUTURE
Tới 2.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH MTV LONDON ACADEMY OF SCIENCES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV LONDON ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Sendo Technology JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 27 Triệu Sendo Technology JSC
25 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Scientist HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD HEINEKEN Vietnam
2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Thami Shipping & Airfreight Corp. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Thami Shipping & Airfreight Corp.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VÀ PHÂN PHỐI SẢN PHẨM Y DƯỢC VHN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VÀ PHÂN PHỐI SẢN PHẨM Y DƯỢC VHN
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENTA THỤY SĨ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENTA THỤY SĨ
14 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SUNNYKAO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SUNNYKAO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH NỘI THẤT VIET CANVAS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NỘI THẤT VIET CANVAS
8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty CP Kết Nối Thời Trang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Kết Nối Thời Trang
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Producer (Sản xuất phim) Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư B&T làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư B&T
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Lewu Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Lewu Tech
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Hàn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TFOCUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 150 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TFOCUS
10 - 150 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKINETIQ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKINETIQ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN FOY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN FOY VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH Nichiden Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Nichiden Việt Nam
11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI HOÀNG MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI HOÀNG MINH
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CP SÀN GIAO DỊCH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN KHẢI HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CP SÀN GIAO DỊCH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN KHẢI HƯNG
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẠI DŨNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẠI DŨNG Pro Company
13 - 14.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO IMAP VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH TÂN BÌNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO IMAP VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH TÂN BÌNH
2.5 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CP SÀN GIAO DỊCH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN KHẢI HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CP SÀN GIAO DỊCH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN KHẢI HƯNG
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Cổ phần Đông Tây Land làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Đông Tây Land
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÚC THỊNH HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÚC THỊNH HOLDING
14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI UNITED VISION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI UNITED VISION
20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty Cổ Phần The Street làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần The Street
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm