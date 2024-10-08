Tuyển Customer Service thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Căn số B - 00.22 - 23, Tầng trệt, Chung cư Sarica, Số 06, Đường D9, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for Customer Service to join our team and provide the best service to our customer

You will working at the newest B2B Fintech Solution at Viet Nam. English – Korea – Vietnamese spoken.

Monitor and improve processes to improve KPIs, customer experience, and work productivity Proactive at solve problem, Collaborate with other groups / departments to achieve business goals Develop training plans for Customer and team members. Make a User manual for Customer Support Feature Testing for New Solution

Monitor and improve processes to improve KPIs, customer experience, and work productivity

Proactive at solve problem, Collaborate with other groups / departments to achieve business goals

Develop training plans for Customer and team members.

Make a User manual for Customer

Support Feature Testing for New Solution

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ Years of Experience in a Customer Service position in the IT Solution industry Understanding how and the organizational model of call center system, Inbound Sales (telesales) Ability to listen to understand English, good communication. Experience or knowledge of IT, Fintech, SaaS, ERP is an advantage. Experience: 3 years, team size from 2-3 Experience with: IT Solution, Fintech Solution, SaaS Solution

3+ Years of Experience in a Customer Service position in the IT Solution industry

Understanding how and the organizational model of call center system, Inbound Sales (telesales)

Ability to listen to understand English, good communication.

Experience or knowledge of IT, Fintech, SaaS, ERP is an advantage.

Experience: 3 years, team size from 2-3

Experience with: IT Solution, Fintech Solution, SaaS Solution

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary Health insurance 13th month salary, company trip

Attractive salary

Health insurance

13th month salary, company trip

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin