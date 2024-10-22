Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS GIA LINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 2, 177 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Manage daily booking from shippers and communicate with agents to get the approval for cargo shipping

- Propose options (rate, schedule) to agents.

- Co-operate daily with Shipping Line to reserve space with correct routing, service, contract as per SOP

- Release booking to vendors timely and follow up vessel change/cut off time and support when vendor ask

- Booking creation in specified system, update report for daily monitor and Team Leader for specific accounts (if require)

- Customer relationship (external & internal), work with customers and vendors to provide the best service and handle shipments smoothly

- Follow SOP and requirement from agents and keep contact oversea agents until the shipment is delivered at destination

- Co-operate well with Documentation and proactive communication with customers and agents regarding rate, space, equipment, vessel change...

- Ensure the daily excellent service provided and reduce risk and potential claims or unexpected issues

- Other tasks are arranged by Team Leader.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years working experience in Logistics/Freight Forwarder. Good experience sea freight Graduated from College/University of Economics, Trade, Foreign Trade, Logistics, Import-Export or relevant field Good command of spoken & written English Good PC skills

At least 2 years working experience in Logistics/Freight Forwarder. Good experience sea freight

Graduated from College/University of Economics, Trade, Foreign Trade, Logistics, Import-Export or relevant field

Good command of spoken & written English

Good PC skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS GIA LINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation salary: 100% Salary: As per experience and qualification All benefits as per Labor law Professional, dynamic working environment

Probation salary: 100%

Salary: As per experience and qualification

All benefits as per Labor law

Professional, dynamic working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS GIA LINH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin