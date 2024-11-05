Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM

Công nghệ Thông tin

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
0 - 0 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 81 Cao Thang, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu

Design database schema tables, stored procedures, views, functions, triggers, and indices to meet the application performance requirement.
Design, develop and maintain ETL solutions for the data warehouse.
Design, develop and maintain business reports for other departments.
Design and write queries to extract data for ad hoc requests from other departments.
Optimise databases to improve performance.
Develop, manage, and test database backup and recovery plans.
Review code and advise and guide developers on best practices for database queries and procedures.
Provide consultation on issues related to data in the production environment.
Carry out capacity planning and cost optimisation.
Write and maintain database design documents.
Monitor Quality Acceptance testing and User Acceptance Testing of the database.
Troubleshoot and provide root cause analysis of major incidents and problems.
Internal team training on anything database related.
Maintain and administer databases in the test and staging environment.
Prepare database deployment scripts and assist with production deployment.
Assist Developers and Testers with database activities.

Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or another related field
Minimum of 4 years’ experience in database development and administration
Knowledge of database architecture, data modelling, schema design and development
Strong experience in Database Performance Tuning and Query Optimization
Good experience in SQL Server, MySQL, NoSQL...
Good experience in Reporting tools such as MS Reporting Services, Crystal Reports
Good experience in BI, ETL, Database Analysis and Design skills
Good experience in technologies that match the company's focus.
Good English communication skills (written and oral)
Good interpersonal and collaboration skills combined with a strong teamwork ability.
Experience with Amazon Database services.
Experience working on a commercial project to build a data warehouse.
Experience working in the payments and/or financial services industries is advantageous.
Experience with the data warehouse is an advantage.
Experience in Data Analysis is an advantage.
Experience with Database migration is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gross salary which includes tax, medical, social and unemployment insurance.
Performance review twice a year.
13th-month salary and performance bonus.
14 days annual leave + 01 birthday off.
Laptop provided.
Free parking, coffee, snacks, etc.
Premium healthcare plan.
Annual Health check.
Online technical training courses (15.6m/year).
Regular team dinners and team-building activities.
International and friendly working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 244 Cong Quynh st., District 1, Ho Chi Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

