Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

Mức lương 0 - 0 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 81 Cao Thang, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu

Design database schema tables, stored procedures, views, functions, triggers, and indices to meet the application performance requirement.

Design, develop and maintain ETL solutions for the data warehouse.

Design, develop and maintain business reports for other departments.

Design and write queries to extract data for ad hoc requests from other departments.

Optimise databases to improve performance.

Develop, manage, and test database backup and recovery plans.

Review code and advise and guide developers on best practices for database queries and procedures.

Provide consultation on issues related to data in the production environment.

Carry out capacity planning and cost optimisation.

Write and maintain database design documents.

Monitor Quality Acceptance testing and User Acceptance Testing of the database.

Troubleshoot and provide root cause analysis of major incidents and problems.

Internal team training on anything database related.

Maintain and administer databases in the test and staging environment.

Prepare database deployment scripts and assist with production deployment.

Assist Developers and Testers with database activities.

Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or another related field

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in database development and administration

Knowledge of database architecture, data modelling, schema design and development

Strong experience in Database Performance Tuning and Query Optimization

Good experience in SQL Server, MySQL, NoSQL...

Good experience in Reporting tools such as MS Reporting Services, Crystal Reports

Good experience in BI, ETL, Database Analysis and Design skills

Good experience in technologies that match the company's focus.

Good English communication skills (written and oral)

Good interpersonal and collaboration skills combined with a strong teamwork ability.

Experience with Amazon Database services.

Experience working on a commercial project to build a data warehouse.

Experience working in the payments and/or financial services industries is advantageous.

Experience with the data warehouse is an advantage.

Experience in Data Analysis is an advantage.

Experience with Database migration is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gross salary which includes tax, medical, social and unemployment insurance.

Performance review twice a year.

13th-month salary and performance bonus.

14 days annual leave + 01 birthday off.

Laptop provided.

Free parking, coffee, snacks, etc.

Premium healthcare plan.

Annual Health check.

Online technical training courses (15.6m/year).

Regular team dinners and team-building activities.

International and friendly working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin