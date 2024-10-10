Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/11/2024
Công ty Cổ phần GEM

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Developing Enterprise Applications for big clients in New Zealand, Australia Coordinate with team members under the work assignment of Project Manager Participate in all stages of the software development process including Design, Analyze, Develop, and Maintenance phase Communicate with professional teams and clients all over the world
Developing Enterprise Applications for big clients in New Zealand, Australia
Coordinate with team members under the work assignment of Project Manager
Participate in all stages of the software development process including Design, Analyze, Develop, and Maintenance phase
Communicate with professional teams and clients all over the world

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Over 1.5 years of experience in front-end Angular development Basic knowledge of ReactJS/VueJS/Redux pattern Experience with UI, UX web design Passionate and strong critical thinker with problem-solving aptitude Ability to communicate with clients by written English, spoken English ability is an advantage but not mandatory.
Over 1.5 years of experience in front-end Angular development
Basic knowledge of ReactJS/VueJS/Redux pattern
Experience with UI, UX web design
Passionate and strong critical thinker with problem-solving aptitude
Ability to communicate with clients by written English, spoken English ability is an advantage but not mandatory.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 20M Probation salary is 100% of official salary 13th-month salary and performance review twice a year Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year) Project Bonus IT Certificate allowance BSH Care Health Insurance Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly Work five days per week with flexible working time Have opportunities to work onsite in Singapore, USA, Sweden, Korea, and Japan Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data Professional, creative and dynamic working environment
Salary: Up to 20M
Probation salary is 100% of official salary
13th-month salary and performance review twice a year
Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year)
Project Bonus
IT Certificate allowance
BSH Care Health Insurance
Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy
Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly
Work five days per week with flexible working time
Have opportunities to work onsite in Singapore, USA, Sweden, Korea, and Japan
Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data
Professional, creative and dynamic working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, Tòa nhà The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

