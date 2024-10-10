Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM
- Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
Developing Enterprise Applications for big clients in New Zealand, Australia
Coordinate with team members under the work assignment of Project Manager
Participate in all stages of the software development process including Design, Analyze, Develop, and Maintenance phase
Communicate with professional teams and clients all over the world
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Over 1.5 years of experience in front-end Angular development
Basic knowledge of ReactJS/VueJS/Redux pattern
Experience with UI, UX web design
Passionate and strong critical thinker with problem-solving aptitude
Ability to communicate with clients by written English, spoken English ability is an advantage but not mandatory.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Up to 20M
Probation salary is 100% of official salary
13th-month salary and performance review twice a year
Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year)
Project Bonus
IT Certificate allowance
BSH Care Health Insurance
Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy
Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly
Work five days per week with flexible working time
Have opportunities to work onsite in Singapore, USA, Sweden, Korea, and Japan
Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data
Professional, creative and dynamic working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
