Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Developing Enterprise Applications for big clients in New Zealand, Australia Coordinate with team members under the work assignment of Project Manager Participate in all stages of the software development process including Design, Analyze, Develop, and Maintenance phase Communicate with professional teams and clients all over the world

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Over 1.5 years of experience in front-end Angular development Basic knowledge of ReactJS/VueJS/Redux pattern Experience with UI, UX web design Passionate and strong critical thinker with problem-solving aptitude Ability to communicate with clients by written English, spoken English ability is an advantage but not mandatory.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 20M Probation salary is 100% of official salary 13th-month salary and performance review twice a year Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year) Project Bonus IT Certificate allowance BSH Care Health Insurance Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly Work five days per week with flexible working time Have opportunities to work onsite in Singapore, USA, Sweden, Korea, and Japan Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data Professional, creative and dynamic working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

