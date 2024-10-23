Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH ISB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: E Town 2, 364 Cộng Hòa Phường 13, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Design, develop, and maintain high-quality backend services using .NET. Implement clean, efficient, and well-structured code adhering to best practices and coding standards. Develop and maintain RESTful APIs for seamless data integration with frontend applications. Write unit tests using C# with frameworks like MSTest to ensure code quality and reliability. Participate in manual testing activities as well. Work with Microsoft SQL Server 2017 (or above) databases to store and manage application data. Utilize Git or SVN for version control and collaboration. Leverage cloud platforms (a plus) to deploy and scale applications efficiently. Collaborate with frontend developers and other team members to ensure successful project delivery. Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in .NET technologies and best practices.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 2 years of experience as a .NET backend developer. Strong foundation in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) principles. Experience with ASP.NET, .NET Core, WPF and Entity Framework. Understanding of RESTful APIs and their design principles. Experience with unit testing frameworks like MSTest or similar tools. Experience with SQL and experience with Microsoft SQL Server 2017 (or above). Familiarity with Git or SVN for source code management. Excellent communication and collaboration skills. Ability to learn and adapt to new technologies and challenges quickly. English at least TOEIC 500

Nice to have:

Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP). Experience working with Japanese customers (a plus).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ISB VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits including Premium Healthcare package insurance 13th month salary, Performance bonus 16 days annual leave Comprehensive Training Courses (Languages, Technical and Soft-skill) Language Certificate allowance (TOIEC, IELTS and Japanese) Lunch and bus/ parking allowance Fun team activities and outings Sponsored happy hour and sport clubs Comfortable work space and friendly colleagues

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ISB VIỆT NAM

