Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 10 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Mức lương
Đến 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 18 ngõ 165 Cầu Giấy, Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 10 Triệu

Use Bubble as the primary language for no-code development. Build screens according to Figma designs. Create simple logic workflows. Test and implement relevant internal practices.
Use Bubble as the primary language for no-code development.
Build screens according to Figma designs.
Create simple logic workflows.
Test and implement relevant internal practices.

Với Mức Lương Đến 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-haves:
For Fresher: Should have experience in no-code development, have basic knowledge of Bubble Strong English skills, especially speaking skill Self-learner with a result-oriented mindset. Basic understanding of software concepts (front-end, back-end). Effective communication in a fast-paced environment. Adaptability to Agile methodologies. Interest in becoming a versatile developer.
For Fresher: Should have experience in no-code development, have basic knowledge of Bubble
Strong English skills, especially speaking skill
Self-learner with a result-oriented mindset.
Basic understanding of software concepts (front-end, back-end).
Effective communication in a fast-paced environment.
Adaptability to Agile methodologies.
Interest in becoming a versatile developer.
Great-to-haves:
Cross-knowledge between business and technical aspects.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly allowance of 500,000 VND. No timekeeping required, flexible working hours, with 20% remote work (weekends off: Saturday and Sunday). 2-3 months probation with the opportunity to become a full-time employee. Annual salary review. Young, dynamic culture. Quarterly team-building activities.
Monthly allowance of 500,000 VND.
No timekeeping required, flexible working hours, with 20% remote work (weekends off: Saturday and Sunday).
2-3 months probation with the opportunity to become a full-time employee.
Annual salary review.
Young, dynamic culture.
Quarterly team-building activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Sông Đà, số 18 ngõ 165 đường Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

