Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 10 Triệu

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 10 Triệu
Use Bubble as the primary language for no-code development.
Build screens according to Figma designs.
Create simple logic workflows.
Test and implement relevant internal practices.
Với Mức Lương Đến 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Must-haves:
For Fresher: Should have experience in no-code development, have basic knowledge of Bubble Strong English skills, especially speaking skill Self-learner with a result-oriented mindset. Basic understanding of software concepts (front-end, back-end). Effective communication in a fast-paced environment. Adaptability to Agile methodologies. Interest in becoming a versatile developer.
For Fresher: Should have experience in no-code development, have basic knowledge of Bubble
Strong English skills, especially speaking skill
Self-learner with a result-oriented mindset.
Basic understanding of software concepts (front-end, back-end).
Effective communication in a fast-paced environment.
Adaptability to Agile methodologies.
Interest in becoming a versatile developer.
Great-to-haves:
Cross-knowledge between business and technical aspects.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Monthly allowance of 500,000 VND. No timekeeping required, flexible working hours, with 20% remote work (weekends off: Saturday and Sunday). 2-3 months probation with the opportunity to become a full-time employee. Annual salary review. Young, dynamic culture. Quarterly team-building activities.
Monthly allowance of 500,000 VND.
No timekeeping required, flexible working hours, with 20% remote work (weekends off: Saturday and Sunday).
2-3 months probation with the opportunity to become a full-time employee.
Annual salary review.
Young, dynamic culture.
Quarterly team-building activities.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam
