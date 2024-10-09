Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu

IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH

Mức lương
Đến 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 58, đường số 1, phường Trường Thọ, Thủ Đức, HCM., Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 45 Triệu

Configure, implement, and upgrade enterprise Middleware applications. Supporting Oracle EBS modules including PO, OM, INV, SCM, WIP. Utilize Oracle EBS for executing supply chain business operations. The Vietnamese team collaborates directly with end-users in the US and Taiwan. Monitor all Projects, Integration, EDI. Daily checks and issue resolution via Helpdesk Tickets, program enhancements based on user requests, and performance improvements. Generating reports using Discoverer, Report Builder, Form Builder, XML Publisher, Oracle Personalization and Web ADI. Maintain technical documentation. Develop and implement programming and quality standards aligning with underlying Product Architecture. Design develops and/or test full stack software engineering components (including performance, automation).
Configure, implement, and upgrade enterprise Middleware applications.
Supporting Oracle EBS modules including PO, OM, INV, SCM, WIP.
Utilize Oracle EBS for executing supply chain business operations.
The Vietnamese team collaborates directly with end-users in the US and Taiwan.
Monitor all Projects, Integration, EDI.
Daily checks and issue resolution via Helpdesk Tickets, program enhancements based on user requests, and performance improvements.
Generating reports using Discoverer, Report Builder, Form Builder, XML Publisher, Oracle Personalization and Web ADI.
Maintain technical documentation.
Develop and implement programming and quality standards aligning with underlying Product Architecture.
Design develops and/or test full stack software engineering components (including performance, automation).

Với Mức Lương Đến 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience working as an Oracle EBS Developer. Minimum of 2+ years of experience in business or technology consulting. Have knowledge of OIC, REST API, SOAP, PL SQL and the use of Oracle Cloud delivered Web Services is required Have experience in XML, BI Publisher, SQL and PL/SQL. Experience in integration components in OCI such as MFT, JCS, Visual Builder Studio and DBCS and others is required. Should have debugging skills. Proficiency in English is mandatory Knowledge of Core Java, OOP and design patterns.
At least 2 years of experience working as an Oracle EBS Developer.
Minimum of 2+ years of experience in business or technology consulting.
Have knowledge of OIC, REST API, SOAP, PL SQL and the use of Oracle Cloud delivered Web Services is required
Have experience in XML, BI Publisher, SQL and PL/SQL.
Experience in integration components in OCI such as MFT, JCS, Visual Builder Studio and DBCS and others is required.
Should have debugging skills.
Proficiency in English is mandatory
Knowledge of Core Java, OOP and design patterns.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Be able to work on projects with international full-grown customers and exchange knowledge with specialists and experts from top IT corporations. Competitive salary package based on your competence plus Annual Bonus and Project Performance Bonus. “HIPTECH care” health insurance which is exclusive for HIPTECH employees. 18 Leave days (12 Annual leave, 6 Sick Leave). Annual health check-up. 13th-month Salary.
Be able to work on projects with international full-grown customers and exchange knowledge with specialists and experts from top IT corporations.
Competitive salary package based on your competence plus Annual Bonus and Project Performance Bonus.
“HIPTECH care” health insurance which is exclusive for HIPTECH employees.
18 Leave days (12 Annual leave, 6 Sick Leave).
Annual health check-up.
13th-month Salary.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH

CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 63 Đường 37-CL, Phường Cát Lái, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

