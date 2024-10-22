Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu

Develop and execute performance affiliate campaigns using data-driven insights Manage budgets, supervise search operations, and optimize bids for performance marketing initiatives to ensure maximum ROI Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product, content, sales to ensure campaign success. Regularly analyze performance and make recommendations for improvement Accurately track and report campaign performance to line managers Stay up-to-date with industry trends and implement new strategies for continuous improvement Conduct market research to identify new opportunities for customer acquisition and sales growth Demonstrate a love of learning, sharing, teamwork, and personal development.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1-3 years of experience in performance marketing, with a strong focus on ecommerce or CPA Experience in performance marketing, specifically with mediabuy, mobile marketing Strong analytical skills and ability to make informed decisions using data Comfortable interacting in a multinational team.

Will be plus:

Experience with Affiliate Marketing Experience with e-commerce/social commerce platforms such as Amazon, or Walmart/Target/Tik Tok,... and so on. Passion for new market testing

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, 100% Salary for 2-months probation 13th salary, holiday bonus: 30/04 - 01/05, 02/09, 20/10, 08/03, v...v; Allowance: Lunch, parking fee, v...v Working time: 9AM – 6PM (7,5 hours/day From Monday to Friday) Fund for Training & Development Bonus based on working performance(quarterly) and Salary review twice a year Personal Healthcare Insurance besides Social and Medical Insurance Teambuilding: from 2-3 times/year Opportunities for professional training on jobs and skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

