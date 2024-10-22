Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Mức lương
10 - 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu

Develop and execute performance affiliate campaigns using data-driven insights Manage budgets, supervise search operations, and optimize bids for performance marketing initiatives to ensure maximum ROI Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product, content, sales to ensure campaign success. Regularly analyze performance and make recommendations for improvement Accurately track and report campaign performance to line managers Stay up-to-date with industry trends and implement new strategies for continuous improvement Conduct market research to identify new opportunities for customer acquisition and sales growth Demonstrate a love of learning, sharing, teamwork, and personal development.
Develop and execute performance affiliate campaigns using data-driven insights
Manage budgets, supervise search operations, and optimize bids for performance marketing initiatives to ensure maximum ROI
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product, content, sales to ensure campaign success.
Regularly analyze performance and make recommendations for improvement
Accurately track and report campaign performance to line managers
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and implement new strategies for continuous improvement
Conduct market research to identify new opportunities for customer acquisition and sales growth
Demonstrate a love of learning, sharing, teamwork, and personal development.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1-3 years of experience in performance marketing, with a strong focus on ecommerce or CPA Experience in performance marketing, specifically with mediabuy, mobile marketing Strong analytical skills and ability to make informed decisions using data Comfortable interacting in a multinational team.
1-3 years of experience in performance marketing, with a strong focus on ecommerce or CPA
Experience in performance marketing, specifically with mediabuy, mobile marketing
Strong analytical skills and ability to make informed decisions using data
Comfortable interacting in a multinational team.
Will be plus:
Experience with Affiliate Marketing Experience with e-commerce/social commerce platforms such as Amazon, or Walmart/Target/Tik Tok,... and so on. Passion for new market testing
Experience with Affiliate Marketing
Experience with e-commerce/social commerce platforms such as Amazon, or Walmart/Target/Tik Tok,... and so on.
Passion for new market testing

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, 100% Salary for 2-months probation 13th salary, holiday bonus: 30/04 - 01/05, 02/09, 20/10, 08/03, v...v; Allowance: Lunch, parking fee, v...v Working time: 9AM – 6PM (7,5 hours/day From Monday to Friday) Fund for Training & Development Bonus based on working performance(quarterly) and Salary review twice a year Personal Healthcare Insurance besides Social and Medical Insurance Teambuilding: from 2-3 times/year Opportunities for professional training on jobs and skills.
Attractive salary, 100% Salary for 2-months probation
13th salary, holiday bonus: 30/04 - 01/05, 02/09, 20/10, 08/03, v...v;
Allowance: Lunch, parking fee, v...v
Working time: 9AM – 6PM (7,5 hours/day From Monday to Friday)
Fund for Training & Development
Bonus based on working performance(quarterly) and Salary review twice a year
Personal Healthcare Insurance besides Social and Medical Insurance
Teambuilding: from 2-3 times/year
Opportunities for professional training on jobs and skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, tòa nhà Viet Tower, số 1 Thái Hà

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

