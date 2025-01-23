Tuyển Digital Marketing ELSA Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

About Us:

Founded in 2016, ELSA harnesses the power of generative AI to improve English communication skills globally with headquarters in San Francisco and offices in Lisbon, Tokyo, Jakarta, Singapore and Vietnam. With over 50 million users and 1 billion hours of anonymized data, our AI-driven language learning platform delivers hyper-personalized learning paths for both businesses and individuals, transforming lives and organizations through effective spoken English. ELSA is backed by leading investors including Gradient Ventures – Google’s A.I. fund, Monk’s Hill Ventures and Global Ventures.

Role Description:

We are seeking a dynamic and results-driven Senior Business Development Manager (Individual Contributor) to spearhead our expansion into the market for our cutting-edge EdTech products. As a Business Development member in our team you’ll have the opportunity to foster your career path with the growth of a startup from Silicon Valley. Our startup culture will bring you chance and challenge, you will never have a boring day with ELSA.

Senior Business Development Manager (Individual Contributor)

What you’ll be doing:

- Develop a robust pipeline of opportunities with potential B2B clients, through traditional approaches (such as cold/warm calls and emails, networking) and creative marketing campaigns (in collaboration with marketing team)